Magic Johnson Hosts His Annual Star-Studded Couples Trip Through Europe

Former NBA player Magic Johnson is at it again with his annual celeb couples trip. This year, like many others, the couples traveled throughout Europe. Johnson and his longtime wife Cookie have been sightseeing with Samuel L. Jackson and his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson; judge Greg Mathis and his wife Linda Mathis; as well as Vicki Palmer and her husband John Palmer. Joining the trip most recently is Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto.

“Having a great time over in Europe with our friends!” the NBA hall of famer posted in a caption under a picture of all four couples smiling and posing on the stairs of their chosen mega yacht this time around, called the Phoenix2.

The former Lakers legend and businessman also posted a picture with the couples at dinner. They went to the world famous restaurant Michelangelo in Antibes, France and were hosted by the owner, Mike “Mamo” Mammoliti.

About that aforementioned yacht, the couples cruised around on the luxury mega yacht that can be rented, reportedly, for a whopping $1.2 million a week.

“Cookie and I want to thank Christian from Burgess for setting us up on another spectacular vacation on the beautiful Phoenix 2!” Johnson wrote under a picture of himself on the luxurious boat.

While celebrating the Fourth of July, the couples continued their summer travels on the yacht. In a video, they can be seen two stepping and clapping to Luther Vandross’s “Never Too Much” next to a buffet and table decorated with red and blue balloons for their 4th of July festivities.

As expected, the celebs were eating good on the yacht, enjoying custom creations from a chef.

“Our chef Daisy has been cooking so many delicious dishes. Last night she cooked on the upper deck of the Phoenix 2 right in front of us. We had veggie fried rice, chicken fried rice, turkey spring rolls, general Tso’s chicken, black pepper beef, grilled vegetables, sweet and sour prawns, king crab with ginger dressing, Asian slaw, Chinese chicken soup and Lobster, just to name a few. I topped it off with my favorite dessert, banana and peach gelato! What an amazing meal!” Johnson wrote in a caption.

Chef Daisy isn’t the only one preparing gourmet meals–the couples also made a stop in Italy and enjoyed some food there too.

“We had an amazing lunch at Cala di Volpe Barbeque Restaurant in Hotel Cala di Volpe and the fresh sea bass was amazing!” he wrote, mentioning that he also had “to have pizza and pasta for lunch as well.”

While in Italy, they’ve connected with Jordan and his wife, stopping to snap a photo with all the participating pairs.

Last summer, the couples also went to Greece but that trip included other celeb couples such as Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson, as well as LL Cool J and Simone Smith who weren’t present this year.

In 2020, Johnson’s annual trip also set sail in Italy but only included himself and Cookie, Jackson and his wife LaTanya, and the Palmers.