Black love is a sight to behold and some of our favorite longstanding celebrity couples are giving us an overdose of it. Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson, LL Cool J and Simone Smith, Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Magic Johnson and Cookie, and John Palmer and wife Vicki are enjoying a couples trip in Greece that has us wishing we could join in.

In addition to enjoying some serious views on the islands, they also have checked out some historical landmarks, including the Corinth Canal, the Acropolis of Athens, the Church of Three Bells of Fira in Santorini and more. On their yacht, they kept the good times rolling, getting a festive Soul Train line going and making a stop at a private beach for barbecue.

As Simone Smith pointed out, the couples on board have been married for more than 100 years total. That’s major! That also means they know what it takes to make love last.

Here is a quick look into each couple who took part in this luxe summer holiday and the stories behind them.