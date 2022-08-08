Diddy And Yung Miami, Mary J. Blige And Taraji P. Henson And More Stars Are All Over Italy

I’ve never been drawn to the idea of catching a flight to Italy before, but Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Ciara and a number of other stars have been making the Bel Paese look like the place to be this season.

All summer long, celebrities have been traveling to Europe, stopping in Italy for everything from fun on the water to weddings, family vacays and fashion shows. It’s been a busy few months. Seeing Black people flock to the country for some rest and relaxation is nice, though, for the record, whether it’s the friendliest place for Black people, in general, remains to be seen.

As a reminder, there were marches this past weekend over the murder of Alika Ogochukwu, which was caught on camera. Ogochukwu, a Nigerian man who was a street vendor working in Civitanova Marche, was killed by an Italian man named Filippo Ferlazzo in late July. Moments before he was attacked by Ferlazzo, the victim had unsuccessfully tried to sell some goods to him and his girlfriend. And, it must be noted, that as the attack happened, no one stepped in to help. Following his arrest, one of Ferlazzo’s lawyers denied that it was a racially motivated murder, instead claiming that the assailant has psychiatric issues. But Black men and women online, as well as those who took to the streets in protest in places like the Macerata province, believe the murder is an example of the racism that they say thrives in the country.

With that being said, as you check out how the stars have enjoyed their time there, keep in mind that Italy for the wealthy Black elite is always going to be a great time. How it treats the rest of us, is still in question. If nothing else, get your own travel inspiration to go somewhere with sites, sounds and fun before summer comes to an end, seeing how your faves have enjoyed their own getaways.

Diddy

The mogul and a few of his kiddos, including daughters Jessie, D’Lila and Chance, as well as son Quincy, have been engaging in all the water activities as the family has enjoyed yachting around Capri.

Yung Miami

Someone else invited along for Diddy and the Combs family vacation is rapper Yung Miami, of the City Girls. In case you missed the memo, they go together, “real bad,” and have been enjoying each other’s company Stateside and abroad as well.

Mary J. Blige and Taraji P. Henson

The good girlfriends, along with Blige’s BFF Misa Hylton, have been spotted living the good life, enjoying find dining in Capri — like Diddy and co. Blige and Henson have also been enjoying yacht fun, too. They were photographed by paparazzi in the Mediterranean Sea, visiting Porto Cervo in Sardinia. They toasted to their girls trip, drinking rose wine and soaking up the sun with crew members.

H.E.R.

The multitalented musician has been touring Europe lately, stopping in Italy, including Lombardy, to enjoy gelatos, glass-making, cruising in Ferraris and some dope boating experiences. As she shared, “Going to miss eating Pizza and Pasta every day honestly.”

Ciara

The singer, husband Russell Wilson and their kids showed up and showed out in Sicily in July to support designers Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda show, for their couture wear. In addition to the show, she enjoyed partying up (showing off her always phenomenal dance moves), eating good and seeing the sites and sounds.

Chanel Iman

The model and her boyfriend Davon Godchaux enjoyed all sorts of travel before training camp commenced for the New England Patriot defensive tackle. One of their stops was Italy, where they hit up Portofino for a wedding and shared kisses and stunning views in Lake Como.

Alicia Keys

The singer and hubby Swizz Beatz recently celebrated 12 years of marriage, grabbing their kids (minus the producer’s eldest son Prince Nasir) and jetting off to Venice. They enjoyed good eating, boating and even fine art. They were witness to Kehinde Wiley’s latest work, ‘An Archaeology of Silence’ at the Fondazione Giorgio Cini.