Steve And Marjorie Harvey Celebrated Their Wedding Anniversary With Trips To Croatia And Italy

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Power couple Steve and Marjorie Harvey are well on their way to two decades of marriage. The love birds just celebrated 16 years recently. To mark the occasion, they shared a glam shoot on their Instagram pages and also booked a trip to two gorgeous locations: Croatia and Italy.

For their shoot in Lake Como, Italy, Marjorie had on a white halter dress and feathery robe, while her husbae rocked a white tunic, matching slacks and an embellished blazer.

“Still going strong,” Steve wrote as a caption.

Marjorie also showed some love to her man in an Instagram post sharing the same video.

“Anniversary time with the love of my life,” the fashionista wrote in a caption. Italy is a favorite destination for the couple to celebrate their love, as they traveled there to commemorate their 12th anniversary.

The couple also enjoyed some time in Croatia, basking in the country’s natural beauty. This included enjoying lunch right next to a stunning waterfall.

Yeah, go ahead and add this country to your travel bucket list ’cause wow!

As for their love story, the Harveys got married in 2007. While this is Steve’s third marriage and Marjorie’s second, they seem to have gotten it right this time around.

As for how they met, the Harveys first let sparks fly when they met in 1990 at a comedy club Steve was performing at. They dated briefly, and Marjorie told ESSENCE she knew Harvey was “the one” but that he ghosted her a few weeks into dating.

Harvey, 66, says he just wasn’t ready when they first connected.

“Before a man can be of use to a woman…he’s got to know who he is, what he does and how much he’s going to make,” he told us.

As fate would have it, the couple reconnected in 2005 and got married in 2007.

“Marjorie changed the way I existed,” the Think Like A Man author told PEOPLE in 2012. “I’d never been in a healthy adult relationship. I’d never been loyal, I’d never been fully respected.”

The feeling is mutual as Marjorie also bolstered those sentiments during the interview.

“We’re best friends. It’s the first time either of us has had someone we can talk to about everything,” she added.

The couple have a beautiful blended family filled with adult children from previous marriages.

The Family Feud host brought twin daughters Brandi and Karli and son Broderick Jr. from his first marriage, as well as his son Wynton from his second marriage, to the relationship. Marjorie has three children from her previous marriage, including daughter and model Lori Harvey who is currently dating actor Damson Idris.

Let’s toast to another 16 years of Black love!