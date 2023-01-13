Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Social media fans have been speculating that our ESSENCE Jan/Feb cover star, Lori Harvey, 26, and actor Damson Idris, are dating, and they may have been right. The Snowfall actor, 31, recently posted an image of the two hugged up via his Instagram stories wishing her a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday Nunu,” he wrote on the image with a heart. Damson can be seen tightly hugging Harvey and kissing her on the cheek. The model and entrepreneur are all smiles in the photo.

In another story update, Idris posted a picture of Harvey with stacks of dollars held to her ears and the words ‘The Plug’ on the story.

In December 2022, Idris and his potential new boo were spotted on a dinner dating in West Hollywood. They were then spotted walking out of a friend’s birthday party together.

Harvey, recently appeared on E! News with Adrienne Bailon to discuss media misconceptions about her.

“I’ve seen stories about me being fully in love with somebody, and we have this full relationship,” the 26-year-old told Bailon. “And I’ll see the guy and be like, ‘I’ve actually never met him before.’”

The model continued, “I’ve heard I dated a father and son before. Absolutely not true. I’ve even heard that I’m a lesbian at one point. So you know, there’s been a lot of different things, a lot of stories, a lot of misconceptions.”

Harvey was rumored to have dated Diddy, 53, in 2019 and his son, Justin Combs, 29, earlier.

The SKN by LH founder previously dated actor Michael B Jordan for a year and a half. Their relationship ended in June 2022 due to unknown reasons. That said, during a conversation with Teyana Taylor, hosted by Bumble, Lori did share what makes her feel powerful and happy in a relationship.

“There are some superficial requirements, and you can cut down on those… but don’t compromise on core values and beliefs,” she said. “Don’t give your power away to anybody. That I feel is the key to being truly happy in or out of a relationship.”