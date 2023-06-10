Angela Simmons And Yo Gotti Are On A Luxurious Baecation In Greece

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As if you needed another reason to consider booking a flight to Greece, right? Well, just in case you needed some extra coaxing, Angela Simmons and boyfriend, rapper Yo Gotti, are making a pretty convincing case for all of us to pack our bags and head to the Aegean Sea.

The “It” couple are near Mykonos enjoying a getaway at an exclusive 5-star resort, with Simmons sharing, “We don’t vacation, we just wake up and go places.”

The two were photographed posing in their private pool, living their best lives.

Gotti also gave his fans a glimpse into their luxurious accommodations, which included an outdoor bed near the water, a swing, and even a gorgeous rock cave. The two are certainly starting the busy travel season on the right foot.

Simmons and her beau have been pretty hot and heavy since they went public with their relationship at the top of 2023. They’ve already taken a few different trips together, including a trip to Paris where they shared a kiss near the Eiffel Tower.

While Gotti famously made known that he had a crush on Simmons way back in 2016 on his hit song “Down in the DM,” these days, it’s the TV personality and businesswoman who is gushing over him.

“pretty sure I have the best man in the world,” she shared in an Instagram Story earlier this year, adding, “Big smiles!” And when they did a hard launch of their relationship, making it Instagram official on January 1, she said, “Happier than I’ve ever been.”

The good times continue to roll between the two as they enjoy Southern Europe. And as we’re not even officially into summer yet, there’s no telling where we’ll see the couple next!