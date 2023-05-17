Angela Simmons Gifts Yo Gotti This Luxury Vehicle For His Birthday

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Angela Simmons went all out for her man Yo Gotti’s birthday this year. The influencer and businesswoman bought her rapper bae a new Tesla.

In a video posted by The Shade Room, the 35-year-old TV personality is seen ushering the star out to see his new car and then hugging him once he sees it. She also posted an image in her Instagram stories of her posing with Gotti who is holding an Ace of Spades bottle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsWBwigpl3j/

In an Instagram post thanking everyone for celebrating him, Gotti also gave a shout out to his girlfriend.

“My Year Starts Over Today, If u know me you know I Celebrate for a Month or So Strait to whatever Budget 💰I set Runs out ( Whats My Budget Dis Year🤔 ) But this The Kick off & it didn’t cost me a Penny ! Thank you @angelasimmons & My Famly ❤️❤️ and Everyone who took time out they Day to Travel to come kick with me 💯❤️,” the rapper wrote.

He continued, “P.s. I kept telling Shawty I want a Tesla on some everyday type Sh!t but I heard it takes too long to order, So She Popped Up With One I Respect ur Gangsta.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsWone5pw87/

She responded to his post with, “Happiest Birthday 🎉 Baby !!! I love you ! It’s ⬆️”

Dating rumors about the two started swirling in October 2022, but Simmons let the cat out of the bag on New Year’s Day. Since then the two have shown each other social media love pretty often.

In March, she gushed over Yo Gotti in her Instagram Stories.

“Pretty sure I have the best man in the world” she wrote. “Big Smiles!”

It certainly is nice to see Simmons happy in her relationship. She’s dealt with a lot, including the loss of her former fiancé and son Sutton’s father in 2018. In 2021, she shared that she would like to marry and have more kids one day.

“When God is ready I’ll definitely be walking down the aisle one day,” she told Page Six at the time, noting that it can be rough looking for love as a public figure.

“Like, anyone you meet, you find out what they are about. You can’t super-guess what their intentions are. I just base it off of energy and how I feel about the person,” she continued. “I do believe people reveal themselves over time.”

But she made clear to the publication that she was looking forward to finding love again.

“I think if someone’s doing something for the wrong intentions or reasons it’s always on the surface and it will show itself. But I don’t worry too much about that. If I’m in a relationship and I’m in love and I’m happy and they are happy and it makes sense I’m not gonna run from it either,” she said. “You know people are always telling on themselves if they’re not gonna be real.”

Could this be something real? Only time will tell, but Simmons and her beau definitely seem to be having fun with one another right now.