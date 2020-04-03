Angela Simmons Shares Message To Fans: ‘Pray For Single Parents’

Not every parent that’s quarantined with children during the coronavirus pandemic has help at home with them.

Many single parents are struggling to learn a new normal, which means balancing their work and personal lives simultaneously during a national crisis, while also trying to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

Reality TV star Angela Simmons, 32, recently posted on Instagram about the challenges single moms like her face each day while staying at home under quarantine. Simmons, who’s proud mom to 3-year-old son Sutton Joseph Tennyson, In November 2018, her son’s father, Sutton Tennyson, was tragically shot and killed leaving her faced with mourning his loss and navigating life moving forward as a single mother. Her message to fans: pray for parents in her situation right now.

“Mom is tired!!!!” Simmons shared in her caption that accompanied a photo of herself with her son. ”Pray for single parents!! Motherhood on a trillion. Day by day…”

Simmons is the daughter of hip-hop icon and TV star Reverend Run, and stars on We TV’s hit reality show Growing Up Hip Hop.

Our prayers and good wishes continue to go out to all those superwomen and supermen in our community right now who are doing it all to support and protect their families during this unprecedented time. Stay safe