See All Of The Celebrity Kids Headed Back To School

It’s that time of the year again! Back-to-school season has descended, letting us know that summer is winding down and it’s time for our littlest learners to head back to the classroom. Everyone is preparing, including the stars. Many have already started packing bags, buying uniforms and helping their children move into dorm rooms. It’s been an emotional moment for many, whether they’re dropping their kids off for the first day of kindergarten or for their first semester of college. Take a look at this growing list of kiddos heading back to school, as well as how their popular parentals are feeling about it.

Reign Rushing

Reign, daughter to Toya Johnson and Robert “Red” Rushing, just started kindergarten. Her mom got a little emotional about it saying, “I’m not ok guys. She’s growing up on me.”

Ace and Blaze Tucker

Kandi and Todd Tucker’s youngest children started their first day of school with a photo shoot. Is Blaze not Kandi’s twin!?

Grace Bryant

Grace, daughter of Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant and ex-husband, pastor Jamal Bryant, graduated from high school this summer and quickly turned around and started her collegiate studies. The beauty is enjoying her freshman year at Florida A&M.

Sophie Kodjoe

Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker’s oldest child, daughter Sophie, is officially a Bison at Howard University. She seems to be settling in nicely on the campus, including Howard’s famed Yard.

Christopher Spencer

Joining Sophie at Howard is Christopher Spencer (far left in that first slide), son of writer, director and producer Chris Spencer (remember him from The Jamie Foxx Show and Vibe?) The Spencers connected with Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker as their kids officially started school in D.C. But this is nothing new for the families. Chris and Boris are close, so their kids are too. “These two have known each other since they were infants,” he wrote. “We parents are so proud that these two will continue to forge ahead with your love and friendship for each other. Sophie and Christopher. We love you.”

Marley, Michael and Maverick Sterling

Eva Marcille’s babies are growing up fast with their golden brown hair. She photographed them getting ready for their first day and heading to school.

Parker Whitfield

The daughter of Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson-Whitfield has officially become a Spelman woman, with her famous parents dropping her off in Atlanta. Her dad shared transparently that doing so was “both a celebration and a mourning.”

PJ Rose

Derrick Rose and former partner Mieka Reese celebrated their son, PJ, starting fifth grade. The NBA star’s fiancée, Alaina Anderson, and their two kids, Layla and London, were there to support in the shirt’s for PJ’s school.

Yosohn Wright

Yosohn, the son of Instagram personality and entrepreneur Ari Fletcher and rapper G Herbo enjoyed his very first day of school with support from both parents, and most importantly, his Ninja Turtles backpack in tow.

D’Lila and Jessie Combs & Sophia Pippen

The Combs twins are back to school at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, Calif., and with that, they’re back to cheerleading duties. They joined with fellow celebrity kid and Sierra Canyon cheerleader, Sophia Pippen (as in, Scottie and Larsa’s daughter, who seems to be a freshman) for a cute video as they picked up their pom-poms.