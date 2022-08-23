These Celebrity Kids Are Headed Back To School!

We are in the midst of back-to-school season and as you prepare your own kids to head back to class (or you find yourself already in the hustle and bustle of it all because your child already returned), celebrity parents are doing the same. They’re watching their not-so-little ones grow as they start a new year of school, and they just so happen to be sharing the moments with us. Scroll on through for this growing list of famous offspring partaking in back-to-school season. Here’s to a year of successful studies!

The Combs Twins

For those of you who played sports growing up or have little athletes, you know that preparation for the fall sports season begins early. So the Combs sisters, Jessie and D’Lila, are already back in action with their cheerleading squad. Their famous father, Diddy, cheered them on as the flyers performed at a recent football game for their high school, the well-known private school Sierra Canyon.

I have a 4th grader 📚😍😩 pic.twitter.com/JAX5Yp0aDq — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) August 17, 2022

Jai Wiggins

The firstborn of rapper Yung Miami from the City Girls, Jai headed back to school in style to begin the fourth grade.

Kaavia James Union Wade

Your favorite Shady Baby got ready for back to school by getting her hair braided in the fanciest way and posing with mom Gabrielle Union. Her braider adorned the plaits with beads and bows!

Major Harris

Time has officially flown because Major Harris, youngest son of T.I. and Tiny, recently started high school. He began his journey with a high-top fade, which his father decided to add a little bit of pizazz to.

Reminisce Mackie

The daughter of Remy Ma and husband Papoose, little Reminisce is not only back at school, but she’s also enjoying the spirit activities put on by her preschool. She was captured in her Peppa Pig jammies (and braids, beads and bows) for Pajama Day.

Dylan Nida

Phaedra Parks and ex-husband Apollo Nida came together recently to celebrate their 9-year-old son Dylan. Mr. President, as she used to call him on Real Housewives of Atlanta, was happily starting fourth grade.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt

Zahara, who was adopted by mom Angelina Jolie when she was just six months old, had her full support as the 17-year-old officially started her freshman year at Spelman College.

Krista Campbell

The eldest child of Warryn and Erica Campbell also started her freshman year at Spelman. She received an emotional sendoff as her family drove across the country to help her get settled in on the ATL campus!