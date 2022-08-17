Conversations To Have With Your Kids As They Go Back To School According To Therapists

06

How They Want to Start the Day

Mornings for parents can be chaotic, especially if you’re rushing to work and taking the kids to school. Sometimes you may find you spend the whole morning fussing at your kids, and this doesn’t set the best tone for their day. How can you set them up for success in the morning? One way is through affirmations. “I believe morning affirmations are a great way to begin a morning. It’s a great tool for youth to use to challenge any negative thoughts and/or feelings they may have,” says Ferrer. You can put these affirmations on sticky notes, on a white board, or in a notebook. It may also be a good activity to come up with the affirmations together. What if your child is not a morning person and isn’t up for affirmations? Butler says you should discuss what they would prefer, be it a handshake or hug instead. All of these conversations are important, but patience and grace are needed too, says Butler. The school year can be stressful and lead to burnout, frustration and overwhelm for both parents and children. But learning to regulate your emotions can make things easier. “Kids really do want to do good and they want parental approval. Being able to self-manage as an adult is extremely important when communicating with children. Your child needs to know that no matter how good or bad the circumstances are, their parents can keep their cool when disappointed, frustrated, or upset,” she says. Remember to show grace to and be patient with yourself this school year too.