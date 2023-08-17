13 Photos That Prove No One Travels Like Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey/Instagram

Our Jan/Feb cover story star, 26-year-old Lori Harvey, may have eclipsed fellow travelista, Ashanti. The model, entrepreneur, influencer, and leading lady to actor Damson Idris has been worldwide these past years, showing no plans to slow down her adventures.

Harvey has made herself a household name in just two short years by launching several businesses, SKN by LH, a clean, vegan, cruelty-free, paraben and sulfate-free skincare, and Yevrah Swim, her sexy swimsuit line. Those businesses have granted her the autonomy to travel frequently, whether strutting down a red carpet in Cannes or appearing as a brand partner in New York City or Miami. Additionally, her steamy and slow-burning relationship with British actor Idris has given her more romantic travel opportunities, as they were spotted in Cabo San Lucas a few weeks ago. They also traveled to London to see Beyonce’s Renaissance concert in May, and of course, we can’t forget their sexy and romantic couples trip to Turks and Caicos.

We love to see Harvey follow in her parent’s footsteps as Steve and Marjorie Harvey frequently travel to Europe in the summer for a tropical or Parisian escape. While we love to see her taking a page from her parent’s travel book, Harvey is carving out her lane. Seeing her living out her best life while adding generous stamps to her passport is exciting. Our favorite part? She remains unbothered about her lifestyle choices, whether she’s dating the hottest A-lister or not or gracefully walking down a private jet’s steps – she owns her decisions unapologetically.

We wanted to spotlight some of Harvey’s biggest getaways, as there have been plenty. We pulled 14 photos of the hottie in different destinations worldwide, from the Hamptons white party to the snowy Aspen slopes, to inspire you to adopt the jet-set life.

