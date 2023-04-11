Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Share Idyllic Photos From Their Turks And Caicos Baecation

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are one of the big and ongoing “moments” of 2023 so far. The most recent thing we’re gushing over is their Easter baecation. The young couple went to the beautiful island of Turks and Caicos, located on the southeastern periphery of The Bahamas. They spent time basking in sun, sand and blue waters.

We were lucky enough to see a few snaps from their time away, mostly shared on Harvey’s Instagram account. The first sneak peak we got was a photo of the pair on the beach, with Harvey sitting on her beau, who was laid out on a beach chair. Then on Easter day, the SKN founder shared a selfie with her man via Instagram stories captioned “Happy Easter.”

The following day, the fans got a dump of the vacation.

“🧜🏽‍♀️☀️🌊👙🏖 dump pt. 1” the model and entrepreneur captioned the series of photos.

This vacation may be a pleasant surprise to fans who speculated the couple called it quits a few weeks back. Their baecation further debunks that rumor alongside a recent post of the two spotted holding hands at singer SZA’s concert in Los Angeles.

Back in February, Idris spoke on how he addresses online rumors during an interview with Rolling Stone.

“… Just understanding that you don’t always have to show the world your personal life and that what you do for a living is an extension of yourself, and that’s your baby. And you need to protect that. You also need to protect your personal self too,” he said.

The celeb couple confirmed they were dating in January but were first spotted out together late last year.

In a recent chat with Complex, he also said that despite what people may have heard, the two are thriving.

“I’m not letting certain things affect me, and I’m also understanding that life is life and that social media is social media. Sometimes you may do different things. Sometimes you may act out of touch sometimes, but you learn. People are able to look at those choices and learn. With my private life today, with my relationship today, uh, it’s great. Life is great and I’m just moving forward,” he said. “It is tough to keep those things a secret, but you know, our lives are under a magnifying glass. And people need to understand that people are people. People in the public eye are people. As I said, it’s great and life is great.”