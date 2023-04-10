Here’s How The Stars And Their Kids Celebrated Easter

Easter weekend, or Resurrection Sunday, came and went this past weekend. In addition to watching all of your friends and their families on social media celebrate it with Easter baskets and swanky ensembles for church, celebrities also gave fans a peek into how they enjoyed the holiday. While some, like Ciara and Kelly Rowland, went all out for their kids to have fun on Easter, others traveled and celebrated around the world, and a few kept it simple and sweet. Check out how a number of your favorites spent the holiday weekend.

Kevin Hart

The Harts enjoyed Easter by going on what looked to be a relaxing, luxurious, family vacation.

Keke Palmer

The new mom celebrated the day by showering her son, Leodis, with love alongside her beau, Darius Jackson.

Kelly Rowland

The singer’s weekend was filled with good food, fun and family. She saw New Edition with her hubby, Tim Weatherspoon, and enjoyed the holiday with her adorable sons, Titan and Noah, who did an egg hunt and were visited by the Easter bunny.

Kandi Burruss

Kandi and her crew enjoyed the Easter weekend at Universal Studios in Orlando. A holiday weekend is the best kind of weekend to carve out quality time with the family.

Ciara

Ciara and her family, as usual, went all out for the Easter holiday. They had a big party for the kids and their friends, faces were painted, the Easter bunny was present, and fun was certainly had.

Mariah Carey

The queen of Christmas also enjoys Easter. Her family, including kids Roc and Roe, cuddled up with cute bunnies for the holiday.

Oprah

Oprah and bestie Gayle King enjoyed the Easter holiday far from home. They spent their weekend in Rome.

Angela “Blac Chyna” White

The TV and online personality, who has done a complete 180 with her life and image lately, did a photo shoot honoring the occasion.

Tamera Mowry

Mowry, who is abroad filming a project in Ireland, was able to bring her brood along so they could enjoy the holiday together.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and daughter Kaavia, who wore her bunny ears, spent the holiday courtside watching the Miami Heat play. They were there not only to enjoy a game but to help send Kaavia’s godfather, Heat great Udonis Haslem, into retirement.

Shaunie Henderson

Shaunie and husband, Pastor Keion Henderson, spent Sunday in church, of course. They wore some snazzy, colorful suits (appropriate for the occasion) for his big Easter Sunday sermon at The Lighthouse Church in Houston.

Lance Gross

Lance, wife Rebecca, and their kids Berkeley and Lennon put on some purple ‘fits to go see the Easter bunny this weekend. Super cute!

Eudoxie Bridges

Speaking of color coordinating families, Eudoxie and her girls (including her beautiful little sister), posed in pink and purple for the holiday weekend. Well, most of them did. Youngest daughter Chance decided to do her own thing, adorable in orange.

Diddy

Diddy decided to mark the occasion by sharing photos of his youngest child, daughter Love, from a photo shoot for her very first Easter.

Kenya Moore

The RHOA star posed and looked pretty in pink alongside daughter Brooklyn.

Jennifer Hudson

Ahead of the holiday, Jennifer Hudson filmed her talk show wearing a recreation of the Easter Sunday dress she wore when she was seven years old and sang her first church solo. Only thing missing was the massive hair bow!

Coco Jones

The Bel-Air actress decided to put a spin on the holiday by doing a high fashion photo shoot honoring it. We’re not mad at it!

Taina Williams

The partner of rapper G Herbo and daughter of TV personality Emily B shared photos of her littles, Essex and Emmy, not having the best time meeting the Easter bunny. They looked cute though!