“You All Have The Power To Heal Your Life:” Blac Chyna Outgrows Her Previous Cosmetic Enhancements

Getty

Actress, mother, and entrepreneur Blac Chyna, born Angela White, has entered a new era prioritizing wellness, body positivity, and embracing her natural self. Earlier this month, the reality star shared via Instagram that she underwent breast and butt reduction surgery as part of her “life-changing journey.” During a video inside her doctor’s office, Chyna told her followers, “As y’all know, I’m changing my life and ways. So one of the things that I feel like is gonna take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these ass shots out.”

She also broke down to her fans how BBLs work versus butt shots. “A BBL is when they use your own fat, ass shots is silicone,” she explained before warning her followers: “So I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff.”

Chyna captioned the video, “I want you all to be apart of my life-changing journey,” she said. “I Reduced my breast and Gluteus maximus. You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that. ~ Angela White”

Clearly, the 34-year-old mother of two children, King Cairo, and Dream Renee Kardashian, wants to return to her true self and appearance before the surgeries. Recently, Chyna also decided to move fillers from her face, specifically, her cheeks, lips, and jawline, continuing to reverse the various cosmetic procedures she’s undergone over the years. She shared several Instagram videos showcasing the filler removal process and visits to her doctors.

Chyna’s reasoning for dissolving the fillers is simple; she wants to return to her baseline appearance and become Angela White again, the person she was before Black Chyna, “Basically, I want to dissolve all of it,” she said. “Just dissolve it. Back to the baseline … I’m tired of the look. And it’s just not flattering; it’s not what I look like. It totally changed my face, and I’m just ready to get back to Angela.”

She continued, “Blac Chyna’s Blac Chyna, you know what I mean? I feel like I’ve outgrown that, and it’s just time for a change. And I just want to be good.”

We’re here for Chyna’s healing and growth journey and look forward to her continuing to blossom and expand.