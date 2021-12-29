Everything You Need To Know About Turks and Caicos Newest Villa-Resort

Courtesy: Beach Enclave

When it comes to dreamy Caribbean escapes, Turks and Caicos exists in a category of its own. And for anyone looking to get a good dose of vitamin D, pristine blue ocean water, awe-inspiring beachfront villa views, the sprawling properties that make up Beach Enclave — Long Bay, North Shore and its newest property, Grace Bay — offer travelers every luxury imaginable, and then some.

Turks and Caicos brings together the things visitors love about the Caribbean – a laid-back vibe, delicious island cuisine and gorgeous coastal scenery – with a quieter atmosphere free of the crowds that descend on the more visited islands.

If you’re looking to skip the traditional all-inclusive or resort option, you can’t really go wrong with any villa category you choose at the trio of enclaves — each consisting of a small selection of four- to seven-bedroom beachfront and hilltop villas that can be reserved for short getaways or longer stays. Measuring 7,000-10,000 square feet and featuring modern indoor and outdoor living spaces, these villas have soaring ceilings, infinity-edge pools, signature outdoor showers, multiple terraces and decks for al fresco dining and lounging — perfect for a romance getaway, family vacation or even a girls trip.

With Beach Enclave Grace Bay marking the completion of the first new-build project in Grace Bay in more than a decade, its newest location is now the leader of the pack. Ideal for natural social distancing (though let’s face it, they all are), Beach Enclave Grace Bay is situated within an intimate, gated community spread across 10 acres, providing a full acre of space for each villa. Each of the four beachfront villas has 100 feet of private beach, with an additional 100-foot expanse reserved exclusively for the six, ocean-view villas.

Not to mention the architectural greatness once you step foot on the property. Prepare to snap it up for the ‘gram, with stunning examples of contemporary beach architecture, designed by SWA Architects and interior design team Domino Creative. Each villa is set amid lush, verdant gardens and natural, tropical landscaping.

Dreaming about a Turks and Caicos vacation to add to your 2022 trip bucket list? Here’s everything you need to know about the destination’s newest villa-resort.

The best way to get there.

Turks and Caicos is made up of 40 islands in the Atlantic Ocean and is a British Overseas Territory southeast of the Bahamas. Most major U.S. airlines offer service to Providenciales International Airport (PLS), although many routes are seasonal. So unless you live in a major hub (New York, Miami, Atlanta), expect to connect.

The safety protocols.

A negative COVID-19 PCR test result and proof of travel insurance is required for entry into Turks and Caicos. The test must be taken within 3 days prior to travel. Children under the age of 10 are excluded from this requirement. Check out the latest COVID-19 entry requirements here.

The accommodations.

From the moment you are collected from the airport the service at Beach Enclave is near perfect. In fact, it starts before you even arrive. Leading up to the trip, expect a video message from your butler in eager anticipation of your arrival, with welcoming remarks and temperature assessment so you’ll know what to pack. When you walk through the doors, the villa is kept spotless and everyone, from butler to boatmen on the beach, are kind and helpful. The downside? Unfortunately, the noise. If you’re thinking about getting perfect peace, beware of noisy neighbors or groups renting their villas to party. If you luck out, and don’t have any — your stay will be 5 stars.

The location.

Providenciales is one of the most popular isles of the Turks and Caicos– mostly known for its stunning Grace Bay Beach. Thankfully, you’ll have more than one location to choose from with properties located across Long Bay, Grace Bay, and the North Shore. The Grace Bay location, on the north shore of Providenciales island, isn’t too shabby of a view, for example. It was crowned the World’s #1 Best Beach in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards, afterall.

The vibe.

Expect secluded Caribbean escapism that’s at once family-friendly, refined, and relaxed. Beach Enclave’s trio of options is the kind of place where you can happily spend your days reading a book, enjoying a plethora of water activities, and splashing in the sea.

The activities.

Travelers can find as much or as little to do as they want, because this island locale is laid back with long, warm beach days– a perfect place to forget about hectic life (or a global pandemic), hit the sand and just relax. From thrilling watersports, including world-renowned kiteboarding, to land-based activities such as horseback riding, golf and ATV adventures, each day at Beach Enclave is both memorable and unique.

The food.

Few can resist a relaxed breakfast on the pretty terrace of your villa overlooking the crisp blue waters. You can order whatever you want, from crispy bacon to eggs made your way, but don’t miss the daily assortment of fresh fruit, warm pastries and yogurts. By mid-afternoon, it’s time for a pick-me-up while lounging on the powder white beach (especially if you’ve spent time in the ocean water), followed by a delicious dinner, offering an array of seafood options.

The island.

Turks and Caicos may be famous for its beaches, but back on shore, there’s plenty to take advantage of, from various dining venues, including Coco Bistro and Da Conch Shack, to a lively lounges and tranquil spa treatments said to be inspired by indigenous Caribbean therapeutic techniques and the healing properties of the ocean. Of course, you could also just spend your days gazing out to sea from your spacious room’s private balcony.