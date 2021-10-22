Courtesy of Brand

Lori Harvey may be known for her stunning skin, which she proudly displays frequently on social media, but the model turned beauty entrepreneur reveals that it wasn’t always like this. “Growing up, I would try out different products which honestly made my skin worse because I was using things that were too harsh,” Harvey tells ESSENCE exclusively.

She even admits that the constant use of cosmetics throughout her stint as a model didn’t help her skincare journey. “I was using like 50 different products at a time trying to get my skin back to its healthy and glowing state,” she explains. “I just felt like there had to be a simpler way for me to do it, and that’s what sparked the idea for me to start my own skincare line SKN.”

You’re completely mistaken if you assume that this is just another generic beauty brand with a celebrity name attached. Harvey worked diligently on developing the brand and products for three years with the expertise of renowned chemists, dermatologists and estheticians.

Officially launching today (Oct. 22), SKN by LH’s product range consists of five pieces including the gentle clarifying Goji Berry Cleanser ($38), the refreshing White Tea Toner Mist ($35), the Vitamin C Serum ($50), the Peptide Eye Complex Cream ($45), and the lightweight Niacinamide Cream Moisturizer ($38).

Each product is formulated with skin-loving ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to help balance hyperpigmentation, boost hydration and improve skin texture. Parabens, sulfates, silicones and phthalates are all purposefully left out of the product line.

“When your skin is on a routine and has consistency, I think it gives the skin a chance to really thrive and to glow. I feel like the texture of my skin is more even, and the tone is brighter, just overall really healthy since I’ve been using my own products,” she divulges.

When questioning Harvey on the product she favors most, she highlights the Peptide Eye Complex Cream, which was inspired by her mother, Marjorie Harvey. “I am obsessed with eye cream because dark circles and bags run in my family.” she confesses before adding, “My mom always preaches to me about being diligent with my eye cream every morning and night because prevention is better than correction.”

Don’t expect this to be a one-and-done deal—the skincare mogul plans to eventually extend the line with everyday essentials including SPF, body care and even hand cream. “I love good hand cream. I feel like my hands are always dry from washing them so constantly. Eventually, it will be an extensive line and will offer quite a range.”

SKN by LH is available to purchase today on SKNbyLH.com