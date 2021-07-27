Lori Harvey Announces That Her Skin Care Line, SKNxLH, Will Be Dropping Soon

Instagram/Lori Harvey

It looks like fashion and beauty influencer Lori Harvey may be getting into the business of skincare according to her Instagram. “@sknbylh coming soon…,” the 23-year-old captioned the photo of her wearing a nude-colored bikini showing off her amazing physique.

This is not the first time that Harvey has hinted that she was working on something for the people. She shared on Vogue’s Beauty Secrets that she uses her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan, as a test model.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)

“I tested all my products first on myself, and then on my boyfriend. He has become my live test model. So now he is into his skincare routine as well,” she shares.

The skincare world is a great space for Harvey’s business venture because she has beautiful, dewy, and flawless skin that she often displays on her social media.

There are not many details at this time but we do know from the video that a serum and eye cream will be added to the product line. We can predict that it will be head-to-toe products that will put our Selfcare Sundays on point.

Will you be shopping a few items from Harvey’s soon-to-be-released skincare line?