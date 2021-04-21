Being “Extremely Happy” Behind Michael B. Jordan’s Decision To Make His Love For Lori Harvey Public

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

If you wondered why a usually private Michael B. Jordan decided to go public with his current relationship with model and socialite Lori Harvey, it’s because the actor was too happy to hide it.

In a new interview with People, he told the magazine that he decided to go about things differently this time so that people could know and he and Harvey could openly enjoy their coupledom.

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” he said. “I am extremely happy.”

After paparazzi caught the two traveling together on multiple occasions in November and December, he decided to let the cat out of the bag.

“I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work,” he said.

The pair have been very open and lovey-dovey since going public in January. That includes showing PDA during a trip to the Caribbean with her family, sharing casual photo shoots, letting people in on the stock in Hermes he got her for her birthday, and their elaborate Valentine’s Day celebration. He rented out an aquarium for the latter event and they had dinner in an underwater tunnel.

While Harvey hasn’t been shy about her dating life, Jordan has previously tried to keep things under wraps, especially with accusations that he wasn’t romantically interested in Black women. Love can make you do things differently though. We’re glad to see him happy.