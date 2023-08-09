Lori Harvey’s Swimwear Brand YEVRAH Swim Is For It Girls

YEVRAH SWIM

Model and entrepreneur, Lori Harvey, has partnered with Revolve to launch her own swimwear brand.

YEVRAH Swim, Harvey spelled backward, will undoubtedly be one of the most coveted swimwear brands out. Harvey’s brother had a footwear brand under the same name in 2016, but she has since rebranded it with his blessing.

The young multi-hyphenate drew inspiration from her love of swimwear silhouettes from the ’90s. The initial launch includes seven distinct styles, thoughtfully designed to cater to a variety of body types. Due to Harvey’s distinct eye and taste, the pieces have an elevated element to them with one-shoulder silhouettes, bandeau tops, wrap bikinis, supportive t-shirt tops, playsuits, and skirts. The collection is called Euro Summer as each piece is named after European seaside destinations like the Cannes Bandeau Bikini Top or the Mallorca Playsuit. Harvey’s love of travel was another strong factor in the design process.

YEVRAH Swim

“I wanted to create something for women to feel beautiful and confident. The cuts on these pieces are sure to accentuate every body type and have you feeling sexy and ready for any occasion,” said Harvey.

Summer isn’t over yet, as these pieces that Harvey designed are made to standout at any pool or beach party. The bikinis offer a delightful mix-and-match potential, tailored to your preferences. Intricate touches, such as a gold chain around the waist of a plunging one-piece or a playsuit featuring an alluring back cutout, distinctly reflect Harvey’s commitment to both quality and inclusivity within her collection.

YEVRAH Swim

“For my first collection, I wanted to release staple pieces in chic colors that can be worn anywhere, any season, and will never go out of style. I am all about inclusivity, and I think that is reflected in this collection. There is truly something for everyone,” Harvey adds.

Revolve’s Chief Brand Officer raves about this collection launch saying, “We’ve built a great relationship with Lori over the last few years so it feels very organic to launch her new swim brand, YEVRAH, on REVOLVE. YEVRAH is a beautiful collection that women can feel confident and their best self in. We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Lori and share her vision with our community.”

YEVRAH Swim is available now on revolve.com. Prices range from $80 to $100 and will be available in sizes XS to XXL.