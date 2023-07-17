Damson Idris Joined Lori And The Harveys On Their Family Vacation In Europe 

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Lori Harvey and her beau Damson Idris are still going strong. It looks like their relationship may be reaching new heights as Idris, 31, was recently her plus-one during the latest Harvey family vacation in Europe.

The 26-year-old model posted an Instagram story of the two sitting outside at a restaurant, with the beauty leaning in to hold his hand.

#LoriHarvey shares a video of her and #DamsonIdris on vacation in Europe pic.twitter.com/nu0TPW9d3z — VCNN (@VCNEWSNETWORK) July 15, 2023

She also posted pictures of her mom, Marjorie Harvey, on her instagram Stories as she was also with her, dad Steve Harvey, and her siblings, including brothers Broderick and Wynton. The Harveys were photographed living their best life, and playing some Uno, on a boat during their big trip.

Paparazzi captured Lori and her famous boyfriend holding hands on multiple occasions as the family walked behind them, and he was even spotted walking along with Steve, in good spirits.

It’s unclear if the actor met up with her and her family briefly or tagged along for the getaway (which has included stops in Italy and France), but it looks like a good time was had between the partners.

Harvey posted this video with her boo just a few days after debunking rumors that she was somehow seeing rapper Quavo. A rumor started circulating after the two were spotted at the same restaurant in LA, even though they weren’t dining together.

The SKN entrepreneur set the record straight in the comment section of a viral TikTok video.

“Lmao no I was having lunch with my besties who are right behind me,” she wrote under the post.

The couple have been openly dating since January when the former Snowfall star wished her a happy birthday via Instagram. They’ve since hit the red carpet together and even done a vacation, or baecation that is, to the Turks and Caicos. Both stars try to keep their relationship private, but not a secret.

During an interview on The Today Show, Idris, shared how he manages to retain a level of privacy within his relationship and keep things as “normal” as possible:

“You stay at home and hide in the cave,” he jokingly said. “No, I think my advice to anyone who walks down that path is to just keep it as regular and normal as possible and really, really connect to each other and not the outside forces around.”

He added, “It’s just watching other people that I admire do it so greatly and just understanding that you don’t always have to show the world your personal life. What you do for a living is an extension of yourself, and that’s your baby. And you need to protect that. You also need to protect your personal self too.”