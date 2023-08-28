The Best Looks From Afropunk

Khalil Allah

This year’s Afropunk Festival showcased an array of fashionable attendees who continue to push the boundaries of personal style and individuality. The music festival’s standout looks were a vibrant blend of styles, reflecting the ever-evolving zeitgeist of influences within the Black and African diaspora. Bold, vivid colors dominated the scene, with attendees confidently donning everything from neons to electric blues, and chain link and leather bra tops.

Vintage pieces were reimagined and repurposed, showcasing the creativity of festivalgoers who breathed new life into pre-loved garments. Cutouts were a big statement at this year’s festival too, they were seen in a plethora of outfits. Elaborate braids, locs, and shaved heads were also prevalent. The stylish ticketholders at the festival adorned their hairstyles with colorful beads, shells, and other eye-catching embellishments. Androgynous and gender-fluid fashion statements pushed against conventional norms, with individuals embracing flowing robes, skirts, and off-the-shoulder tops with experimental cuts regardless of gender.

Performers like Baby Tate and Sudan Archives showed up in pieces that are reflective of their personal style. Baby Tate opted for a latex Barbie pink coat and printed cut-out catsuit while Sudan Archives dressed in an all-black very punk ‘fit with a pleated skirt and bodice top. Rapper Joey Bada$$ kept it chill and very Brooklyn in his ‘fit with a black pair of pants and a layered black graphic shirt over a plain white T-shirt. Teyana Taylor channeled a bit of Michael Jackson as festival goers were saying in a sexy suited look with pinstripes and a yellow overcoat that almost looked spray painted.

There were so many great looks throughout the weekend so scroll through to see our favorites.

