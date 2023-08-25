Get Ready For A Fun-Filled Weekend At AFROPUNK Brooklyn 2023

Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

For almost two decades, AFROPUNK has become synonymous with Brooklyn’s music and arts culture. This weekend, AFROPUNK BROOKLYN returns to New York City, but will now be held at the Greenpoint Terminal Market.

On Friday, August 25, AFROPUNK will host a full-day takeover of the Irregular Hours Career Center. For several hours, attendees can speak with authorities in the arts and fashion over cereal breakfasts, along with access to free headshots and cocktails, with the day’s soundtrack being curated by DJ Huggy Bear. Later that evening, R.I.P HUMAN ART: An Interactive Art Exhibit by EARTHGANG and AFROPUNK will take place at The Standard, High Line Hotel. This unique art show features traditional works, along with a panel conversation with featured artists and photographers, and a fireside chat with EARTHGANG moderated by Malaika Jabali, News & Political Editor at ESSENCE Communications, Inc.

In celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, the first day of the festival will pay homage to the genre with performances from musicians such as Vince Staples, Tobe Nwigwe, Beatnuts, culminating with Flying Lotus closing the evening with his unique brand of artistry. On Sunday, Brooklyn native Joey Bada$$ will hit the stage, along with Baby Tate, Dreamer Isioma and more, followed by the iconic Teyana Taylor, who will serve as the headliner. Each day will start with music from local, Black-led punk bands, including The Rack, Winter Wolf, and Uniity.

This year’s event will also introduce a new theme, the Circus of Soul. Here, visitors will experience a transformation of the riverside blacktop into a carnival-style exhibition that highlights the many facets of Black creativity, soundtracked by music that speaks to the essence of the Black experience in this country and abroad.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of cuisines from the Bites ‘N Beats Vendors, along with a SPINTHRIFT MARKET, which provides black entrepreneurs, artists, and creators with an opportunity to present their products to a massive audience, in turn empowering black businesses, and helping them to build a strong network in their community and beyond.

AFROPUNK BROOKLYN 2023 will be held from August 26 – 27 from 12pm – 10pm EST at the Greenpoint Terminal Market. To purchase 2-day and single-day tickets for this year’s event, please visit here.