Black Joy Floods Brooklyn During Afropunk

Photo Credit: Darrel Hunter

This year’s Afropunk took place at Commodore Barry Park in Downtown Brooklyn for the first time in over three years. The two-day celebration of Black music, fashion, and food, brought out thousands of attendees, even amidst heavy rain on Sunday.

Afropunk’s 2022 lineup featured popular artists such as Doechii, Tierra Whack, Isaiah Rashad, The Roots, Freddie Gibbs, Pink Siifu, Ambré, Mick Jenkins, Adekunle Gold, Lucky Daye, Burna Boy, and more. Along with these star-studded performances, people were also able to mingle with authors at Rock ‘N Read, eat good at Bites ‘N Beats, or explore the Ruffles x Afropunk “Own Your Ridges” maze.

Take a look at some of the highlight photos from this year’s Afropunk Brooklyn at Commodore Barry Park below.