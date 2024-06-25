Angela Simmons, Son Sutton And Yo Gotti Vacation In Dubai

Angela Simmons is on a family vacation with her son and her man. The influencer and entrepreneur posted pictures of her son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson Jr. (who is HUGE now!), and Yo Gotti having a blast in Dubai.

“Creating memories that last a lifetime,” the TV personality wrote in a caption under a series of images. In those pictures, Simmons and her loves are posted up next to a camel in the desert, all smiles. In some of the other photos, Simmons can be seen twinning with Sutton in white. In others, Sutton is enjoying activities in Dubai like petting a baby monkey, and holding a parrot and snake.

In another set of images Simmons posted, she and Sutton were touring a picturesque mosque and wearing matching outfits. While she wore a hijab and an abaya-type outfit, Sutton wore a white qamis and headpiece, which is the equivalent for males.

“On my best day ….or worst day ….God keep me grateful.. keep me humble 🙏🏽 #ThankYou” she captioned the series of photos.

In her latest share, Simmons can be seen swimming at the Burj Al Arab Hotel.

Simmons had Sutton in 2016 with her ex-fiancé, Sutton Joseph Tennyson. Sadly, the senior Tennyson was murdered in 2018, so the entrepreneur has been solo parenting ever since.

“Mom is tired!!!!” Simmons said in 2020 when opening up about the load she carries solo. “Pray for single parents!! Motherhood on a trillion. Day by day…”

Yo Gotti also has children of his own–six kids from previous relationships.

The couple have made it past the year mark. They went public with their romance in January 2023. Their relationship reveal felt like a Mills & Boons love story for many since Gotti had been publicly declaring his interest in Simmons since 2015.

They both seem to share a deep affection for one another. They show up big on birthdays, support one another, and regularly vacation together to enjoy deserved TLC.