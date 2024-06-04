Discovering Dubai

Getting there:

Fly Emirates Business Class

Experience: 8 out of 10

“As luxurious as the social media videos on Emirates Business Class are, my experience measured up to the hype. The customer service, cuisine and space that I received provided a delightful flight.”—Nandi Howard

Where to Stay:

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

This beachside resort is a traveler’s dream, with the beautiful waters of the Arabian Gulf on one side and Dubai’s iconic cityscape on the other.

Atlantis, The Palm

While many have set their sights on Atlantis The Royal since Queen Beyoncé slayed its opening last year, the hotel’s sister property—the renowned Atlantis, The Palm—is also a bucket-list destination for families, couples and singles.

What To Do:

Attend Dubai Fashion Week

The event, founded by Dubai Design District and the Arab Fashion Council, is a gathering of fashion luminaries. Beyond the runways, enjoy citywide activities, such as exclusive dinners, brand activations, trunk shows and more. September 1–5, 2024

Tour Old Dubai

A trek to this historic district, located on the banks of the Dubai Creek, gives a glimpse of the city’s past. The creek was once the entryway to the Gulf’s most successful pearl-diving port; fishermen and merchants still traverse its calm waters. The neighborhood is home to some of the area’s finest cultural gems, including Al Fahidi Fort, the oldest building in the city (built in 1781). Learn more about Emirati traditions at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding.

Visit the Souks (part of Old Dubai)

Merchants have been peddling their wares at Dubai’s iconic souks since the 1900s; gold, perfumes and textiles are still sold in the markets of Deira. The exotic aromas of the Spice Souk are legendary, and its stalls are filled with seasonings—such as the popular thyme-based herb mix zaatar, used to flavor bread and meats. Souks tend to close for long lunch breaks, so plan to visit in the late afternoon or early evening.

Find Adventure on a Desert Safari

Operators of desert experiences in Dubai, such as Platinum Heritage, highlight local culture with their luxury expeditions. These feature camps in private, royal desert retreats and wildlife drives in the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve.

Where To Eat:

Orfali Bros

Celebrity chef Mohammad Orfali has joined forces with his siblings, Wassim and Omar, for this casual bistro that breaks boundaries in Middle Eastern cuisine. Local produce and seasonality is a priority, so there is always something special on the menu. You’ll have to order the “Guess what?” dish to find out what’s in it.

11 Woodfire

Discover original culinary creations at this Michelin-star restaurant. Located in a villa on Jumeirah Beach Road, the spot is chic but casual—and welcomes diners to gather around a warm fire. Chef Akmal Anuar focuses on simplicity while celebrating the allure of natural flavors.

Airfare, lodging and other related expenses were sponsored for this trip ahead of article’s publication.