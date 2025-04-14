Why Pastel Nails Are The Perfect Spring Nail Trend

@allhailthynail / Instagram

Spring is here, which means lighter days and brighter colors. Pastels have been a consistent trend of Spring and this year is no exception. We are expected to see a high dose of pastel hues of pinks, blues, yellows, and more across our timelines. If you do not love to include this color palette in your wardrobe, all hope is not lost. Incorporating pastels into your nail aesthetic can be a fun way to express yourself this season.

Pouring creativity into our nail aesthetic can be fun to express ourselves without overdoing it. Become a maximalist nail lover, a minimalist, or both. Incorporating color doesn’t mean you have to stick to one style. You can be as free or as fluid as you want. That’s the beauty in nail art! There are no rules!

Below, you’ll find a list of fun pastel nail trends to take with you to your next nail appointment.

Lavender Love

Pastel purple can sometimes be looked over amongst other colors. However, pastel purple is very much a show stopper in nail design. This aesthetic is a bold entry way into the season.

Pastel Rainbow

There’s nothing wrong with wanting it all—even in your nail aesthetic. Indulge in an endless amount of blues, yellows, purples, and pinks! After all, you only live once. This is perfect for those wanting to add a little spring fun into their life or looking to go into the season with a bang.

A Subtle Green

Wicked reminded us how “unlimited” the color green can make us feel. From dark greens to pastel green, it’s fresh and vibrant. A mint approach makes this design refreshing without being over-bearing. This design is perfect for anyone looking to step outside their comfort zone.

Simply Pastel

Incorporating pastel colors can feel intimidating if you’re someone who is used to neutrals. This is the perfect way to incorporate a little color into your life without having to fully commit. The light pink on the pinky is the most bold you’re going to get with this design. The rest of the pastels are within the florals and purple french tip. It’s also best to note that you can modify the colors with your nail technician to your liking.

Pinky Nude

If you’re not looking to leave your neutrals completely, try leaning into pastel pinks! Light pinks are great because they are softer than the rest of the color palette. They still lean on the nude side and can be easy to incorporate different outfit choices without clashing. Get into this nail inspo with shorter or longer nails! Either length will still give a chic approach.

Yellow Hues

This nail inspo is a beautiful approach to spring yellows! The artists uses hues of golden yellow to create a magical spring design. We believe this art can be perfect for those who love nail art and those who want a sprinkle of color in their life. The white flowers also provide a balance to the golden design.