The Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025

Bukunmi Grace

Festival fashion over the years has encompassed everything ranging from kitschy to culturally influenced. The eight annual Revolve Festival offered something different: a space for fashion connoisseurs to gather while showcasing their individual style prowess. In Thermal, California, the isolated moment allowed for creativity in the form of clothing to flourish. Many guests leaned into their designer carry-alls by Hermès or Chanel with minimalistic outfits. Others were a smidgen more experimental, think cowboy hats emblazoned with the house name Miu Miu worn with paint splattered jeans. Butterfly motifs also ran rampant at the festival, which featured performances by Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Tyga, and global DJ Uncle Waffles, and more.

Taking in the festivities firsthand felt like being a wallflower amid a room of my most interesting peers. Those who stood out to me exhibited a sense of individuality that cannot be replicated. One showgoer wore a maroon tank, sporty shorts, and a pair of chic leather strappy shoes with white socks. Another stylish guest chose to wear a lace jumpsuit with oversized multi-hued Gucci sunglasses.

It wasn’t lost on me that 2000s references were also larger trends at Revolve Festival. Many who attended opted for sunglasses with silver lenses and frames–crop tops that felt like they originated in the 2000s were spotted countless times. Also! Despite the sweltering heat, black was a hue that was embraced heavily. This tone arrived in the form of shortened tops, knitwear, and even muscle tanks.

If you’re seeking outfit inspiration, keep scrolling through for the best looks from this year’s Revolve Festival.

01 01 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

02 02 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

03 03 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

04 04 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

05 05 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

06 06 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

07 07 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

08 08 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

09 09 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

10 10 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

11 11 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

12 12 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

13 13 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

14 14 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

15 15 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

16 16 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

17 17 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

18 18 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

19 19 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

20 20 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

21 21 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

22 22 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

23 23 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

24 24 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

25 25 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

26 26 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

27 27 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

28 28 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

29 29 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

30 30 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

31 31 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

32 32 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace

33 33 Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025 Bukunmi Grace