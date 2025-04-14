The Best Street Style At Revolve Festival 2025

Festival fashion over the years has encompassed everything ranging from kitschy to culturally influenced. The eight annual Revolve Festival offered something different: a space for fashion connoisseurs to gather while showcasing their individual style prowess. In Thermal, California, the isolated moment allowed for creativity in the form of clothing to flourish. Many guests leaned into their designer carry-alls by Hermès or Chanel with minimalistic outfits. Others were a smidgen more experimental, think cowboy hats emblazoned with the house name Miu Miu worn with paint splattered jeans. Butterfly motifs also ran rampant at the festival, which featured performances by Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Tyga, and global DJ Uncle Waffles, and more.
Taking in the festivities firsthand felt like being a wallflower amid a room of my most interesting peers. Those who stood out to me exhibited a sense of individuality that cannot be replicated. One showgoer wore a maroon tank, sporty shorts, and a pair of chic leather strappy shoes with white socks. Another stylish guest chose to wear a lace jumpsuit with oversized multi-hued Gucci sunglasses.
It wasn’t lost on me that 2000s references were also larger trends at Revolve Festival. Many who attended opted for sunglasses with silver lenses and frames–crop tops that felt like they originated in the 2000s were spotted countless times. Also! Despite the sweltering heat, black was a hue that was embraced heavily. This tone arrived in the form of shortened tops, knitwear, and even muscle tanks.
If you’re seeking outfit inspiration, keep scrolling through for the best looks from this year’s Revolve Festival.