5 International Destinations For An Affordable Summer Vacation

Tourism Corporation Bonaire

With summer officially here, many of us are ready to pack our bags and book a flight for a change in scenery. While summer travel can be expensive, there are several ways to journey internationally without going over budget.

“My best advice for saving money on international travel this summer is to stay flexible and compare flights and consider bundling flights and accommodations to get the best deals,” says Danielle Desir Corbett, an affordable travel and finance expert. “Don’t limit yourself to specific travel dates or departing and arrival airports if possible. Being flexible can often lead to unexpected and budget-friendly travel opportunities.”

Also, consider redeeming credit card rewards, booking smaller boutique hotels or short-term home rentals over an expensive resort, or choosing low-cost or free activities like museum tours or beach hopping.

“Many people believe that financial constraints limit you to low-quality travel experiences,” Corbett says. “However, this isn’t necessarily true. Spending more money doesn’t always correlate to a more enjoyable experience. While budget travelers aim to spend within their means, this doesn’t necessarily mean they are skimping out on having rich, immersive travel experiences.”

To give you some ideas for an affordable summer vacation, we’ve handpicked five international destinations that may surprise you. They are not only exciting but also budget-friendly, ensuring your travel plans won’t break the bank.

Travel Alberta

Calgary, Canada

The U.S. dollar goes further in Canada, which can make Calgary an affordable vacation destination. Besides the diverse food scene (be sure to hit up spots like Simply Irie Caribbean Cuisine and The Moose and Poncho), Calgary has lots to do indoors and outdoors. Downtown Calgary offers a few budget accommodations, like this one-bedroom rental that starts under $125 USD a night, and the public transportation downtown is also convenient and inexpensive. If you’re traveling with kids, be sure to visit the Telus Sparks Discovery Center and the Wilder Calgary Zoo. Another popular excursion is booking a day trip to Banff National Park and Lake Louise to hike the trails or sightsee in downtown Banff.

Blue Apple Beach

Cartagena, Colombia

Located on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, Cartagena is popular with travelers looking for an affordable destination with historical sites, access to beaches, and great restaurants and cafes. The walled “Old City” offers affordable boutique hotels starting below $125 USD a night, like Hotel Don Pedro Hereda and Casa Santa Ana. Both are within walking distance of the San Felipe Castle or the arty Getsemani neighborhood, which is full of street murals and art galleries. If you’re in Cartagena, plan to take a day trip from Cartagena to visit the nearby islands. Just a quick, 15-minute boat ride from Cartagena, Isla Tierra Bomba has several trendy hotels, like the Black-owned Blue Apple Beach, which hosts day parties and pool parties.

Associacao Turismo do Porto e Norte

Porto, Portugal

If you want a relatively affordable European getaway, consider Porto, Portugal, known for its stunning architecture, wineries, and art scene. We found several well-reviewed hotels and apartment rentals that start under $150 USD a night, like the Porto City Hotel and Saboaria. Head to lively Porto’s Ribeira District to take in the colorful, terraced homes, dine at one of the restaurants along the waterfront or enjoy a scenic boat ride. Porto’s famous Dom Luis bridge offers stunning views of the city skyline, and the winding staircase and stained glass windows have earned Livaria Lello the title of the most beautiful bookstore in the world. For about 15 euros, you can also take a train to the Douro Valley wine region for spectacular scenery, wine tastings, and river cruises.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire

Kralendijk, Bonaire

The summer signals the beginning of the low season in the Caribbean, but that also means hotter weather, afternoon rainstorms, and the beginning of hurricane season. Fortunately, one of the best-kept secrets in the Caribbean is Bonaire, a tiny island part of the ABC islands (which includes Aruba and Curaçao), located outside the hurricane belt. The island is famous for its diving and snorkeling spots and has a collection of budget-friendly boutique hotels like the Hotel Islander Bonaire and The Lodge Bonaire that start under $125 USD a night. During your stay, you could check out The Bonaire Botanical Garden, explore the colorful downtown Kralendijk district, or snap photos with the wild flamingos at the Pekelmeer Flamingo Sanctuary.

Rise Up Surf Retreat

San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua

Several countries in Central America offer great vacations for less, but Nicaragua’s diverse geography, which includes volcanoes, rainforests, and beaches, makes it stand out. Nicaragua’s Pacific Coast is home to low-key beach towns like San Juan del Sur, where you can expect to find quiet beaches, a rugged coastline, and affordable boutique hotels like Veridad Nicaragua and Hotel Alcazar that start under $125 USD a night. Nicaragua also has a popular surfing culture, and nearby popular beaches like Playa Maderas or Playa Remanso, have places where you can rent a board or take a surfing lesson along the coast. Other great activities include horseback riding, hiking, or just listening to the waves on the beach.