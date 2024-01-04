From Solo To Sober Trips: Experts Weigh In On 7 Travel Trends We Can Expect In 2024 

Getty Images

Americans are looking to travel more in 2024 — or at least do the same amount of travel they did in 2023 based on the latest trend reports from experts. According to Skyscanner, 39% of U.S. travelers have budgeted to spend more on travel in 2024 compared to 2023. In a poll conducted by platform Intrepid Travel, most U.S. adults (57%) say they plan to take the same number of trips in 2024 as they did in 2023, and about one in four plan to travel more. From gig tripping to channeling the main character of popular TV shows, here’s how people want to explore this year.

Gig Tripping

Attending concerts and music festivals is a trending pastime for music lovers. If seeing your favorite artist is at the top of your list this year, you are not alone. Skyscanner reports that 44% of U.S. travelers would fly short haul to see their faves live, and 60% are open to traveling abroad to see artists perform. Some travelers have their sights set on local happenings. If that’s you, consider music events like Dreamville hosted by J. Cole in North Carolina, or The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The latter welcomes local and national recording artists across multiple genres throughout two weekends.

Alcohol-Free Travel

Although many hotels offer complimentary wine or champagne at check-in and fully stocked mini-bars, Expedia found that younger travelers are decentering alcoholic experiences. This phenomenon can be attributed to the growing wellness trend and an increase in visitors to destinations like Dubai, where drinking is not a part of the everyday culture. Expedia reported that half of travelers would be interested in staying at a hotel that offers easily accessible alcohol-free options like mocktails or nonalcoholic beer. One such place is the Ette Hotel in Orlando. With a focus on wellness, they are an alcohol-free establishment, crafting drinks that are good for mind and body.

Travel for Wellness

Speaking of a focus on wellness, the Global Wellness Institute predicts this kind of tourism will hit 1.3 trillion dollars by next year. From winter retreats to detoxing from devices, there are many ways travelers can have a wellness focused vacation based on their specific goals. Sleep tourism continues to be the number one for wellness, but other categories include sexual wellness, multi-generational retreats, and grief focused wellness. Another wellness component we can expect to see in tourism is menopause retreats and hotels (like Longfellow Hotel opening in Portland, Maine, this spring) that will have programs centered around women’s health.

Celebration Vacationers

Celebratory vacations are not a new concept and still are a popular way to see the world. Travelers look for unique ways to mark momentous occasions like birthdays or anniversaries. Skyscanner shares that 79% of U.S. travelers participate in commemorative group trips amongst peers and loved ones. This year, Skyscanner searchers are looking for destinations within Canada, Spain and Mexico for their big moment.

Destination Dupes

Travel can have a hefty price tag. Global inflation isn’t making it any better. The price of flights, transportation, lodging, and meals can make some destinations unattainable for the average person. While people are searching for cheap places to visit, they are also searching for destination dupes, a trend started on TikTok by travel influencers. Destination dupes are cities with the same vibe as a popular area but at a fraction of the cost and with fewer crowds. Think of hidden gem cities. According to Expedia, some 2024 dupes are Paros for Santorini, Taipei for Seoul, and Memphis for Nashville.

Travel Based on Film and TV

With the number of reality shows and trending movies, it comes as no surprise that travelers want to tap into that main character energy. From breathtaking destinations to mouth-watering food and once-in-a-lifetime adventures, Skyscanner reports that 29% of U.S. travelers use film and TV as a source of travel inspiration when it comes to finding their next destination. Ultimately, travelers want to recreate iconic moments for Instaworthy posts. (Personally, everything from Queen Latifah’s iconic film, Last Holiday, is on my bucket list.) Similarly, Skyscanner says that 47% of U.S. travelers have booked a destination based on a specific restaurant they want to visit.

Solo Travel

Planning group trips can be a chore, often leading to friends backing out. After months of planning or saving, it can be a huge letdown. But, according to travel insurance company Allianz, 42% of younger Americans ages 18-34 are embracing the solo travel life. Travelers are keen on destinations that are diverse in culture, have a great food scene, bustling nightlife, and are easy to get around in terms of walkability or public transportation. One of my favorite solo travel destinations is Bellevue, Washington, about 30 minutes from Seattle. It encompasses all the traits that make a destination ideal for solo travel, adding a unique art scene at the hem of nature.