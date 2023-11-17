HomeLifestyle

From Paradise Valley To Peru: 10 Places You Need To Travel To In 2024 

Whether you’re in search of adventure or a relaxing getaway, here are the destinations Black travel experts say you should start planning to visit in the new year.
Sierra Redmond
By Mariette Williams ·

As 2023 winds down, it’s never too early to start planning trips for next year. If you’ve been thinking about going somewhere new in 2024, we’ve got a great list of places recommended by a range of travel experts, writers, and tour guides. Some entries on the list include a laid-back beach town in Central America, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the smallest state in the U.S. Whether you’re in search of adventure, a weekend of museum hopping, or a relaxing getaway, here are 10 places you should visit in 2024.

