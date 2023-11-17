From Paradise Valley To Peru: 10 Places You Need To Travel To In 2024 

Machu Picchu, Peru

For a bucket list goal

For many travelers, a visit to the top of Machu Picchu is a bucket list travel experience, and travel television host Dayvee Sutton says that 2024 should be the year to go for it. “For adventurers, I’m sure a visit to Machu Picchu will top your list as the Andes are some of the tallest peaks in the world with some of the most unique landscapes,” she says. “For history lovers, your jaw will drop when you take in the scale, the architecture, the power, and the energy of roaming through the ancient Inca city.” Sutton says that when you arrive at the summit, be sure to take a few photos and then find a quiet place to sit to take it all in.