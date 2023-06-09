10 Best Spas To Visit For A Wellness-Focused Getaway

Getty

Tomorrow is Global Wellness Day! The holiday is meant to celebrate wellness and raise awareness about the value and importance of a healthy lifestyle. Given that summer is the around the corner, why not celebrate by traveling to some of the best wellness spas the world offers? Wellness travel has continued to expand over the past few years. According to the American Express Travel® 2023 Global Travel Trends Report, interest hasn’t stopped but increased, with 73% of survey respondents planning trips to better their mental, physical, and emotional health this year. Are you interested in a fabulous wellness escape? Check out our picks for the best spas for a wellness-focused getaway below.

Enchantment Resort (Sedona, Arizona): Surrounded by acres of pristine wilderness, Enchantment allows you to connect to nature among the red rocks, between groves of pinyon and ponderosa pines. Mii amo is a world-class destination spa located steps from Enchantment Resort. Mii amo is acclaimed for its unique ability to nurture personal well-being, offering timeless and inspired methods to guide guests to embrace the power that lives within.

Ojo Caliente (Santa Fe, New Mexico): Reconnect with nature at the globally-acclaimed Santa Fe resort and spa. Travelers and seekers have journeyed to these spring-fed waters for respite and healing for centuries. Today, Ojo Santa Fe is a refuge from the modern world, nestled amidst our lush 77 acres. Discover the benefits of hydrotherapy in our spring-fed thermal pools, dine on farm-fresh cuisine, and find utter relaxation in our seaside spa.

Carneros Spa and Resort (Napa, California): Surrounded by abundant farmlands and wine country warmth, feel rested and recharged at the hands of our highly skilled therapists. Spa at Carneros offers an elevated experience exclusively to resort guests.

Fairmont Pacific Rim (Vancouver, Canada): Aiming to provide a holistic wellness experience to guests, Fairmont Pacific Rim, Vancouver’s premier luxury hotel, has expanded its offerings both at Willow Stream Spa and in line with the four pillars of its Art of Well-Being philosophy – sleep well, nourish well, move well and stay well. At Willow Stream Spa, guests can now experience reiki, combining aromatherapy and meditation to channel healing energy, and craniosacral, using light touch to relieve the nervous system to feel relaxed and re-energized. Both treatments are offered for 60, 75, or 90 minutes.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort (Miami, Florida)

Located along the white sand shores of Miami Beach, Florida, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort welcomes guests to enjoy a luxury, world-class wellness experience in a stunning setting. Inviting guests to experience “wellness your way,” the resort is home to the largest spa on the Eastern Seaboard (70,000 sq. ft.) with a curated team of gifted practitioners and Board-Certified physicians. An array of recreational activities is at guests’ fingertips, with access to a collection of daily fitness classes, a two-story indoor rock wall, 750 linear feet of beachfront, and four pools throughout the property. The resort also offers touchless wellness services featuring cutting-edge technology that can quickly and effectively address various issues from sleep health, anxiety, muscle recovery, weight loss, spiritual wellness, and more. Bonus: The resort also has an on-staff nutritionist for guests looking to pay closer attention to their dietetic health while traveling!

Park Hyatt New York (New York City)

Park Hyatt New York, a five-star hotel in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, invites guests to take their self-care sky-high at the acclaimed Spa Nalai. It is located on the 25th floor. Enjoy views of the city skyline while relaxing in the spa’s indoor hydrotherapy area, complete with a saltwater lap pool, eucalyptus steam room, Peloton® bikes, fitness MIRROR, BOSU balance trainers, and more. Stay in one of the hotel’s 92 lavish suites featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, spa-like bathrooms equipped with heated marble floors and walk-in rain showers, and a prime situation near some of NYC’s best attractions.

Westgate Park City Resort + Spa (Park City, Utah)

Whether skiing down the slopes or enjoying the summer sun, the Westgate Park City Resort + Spa offers amenities for all types of stays. Consistently rated as one of the top spas in Park City, you’ll find everything you need and more for the ultimate relaxing mountain getaway at Serenity Spa. The property has earned the prestigious Best of State Award every year since 2017 for “Best Destination Spa,” after booking your service here, you’ll find out why! The 30,000-square-foot, full-service mountain retreat day spa features many spa services and products to cater to your every relaxation need. Find true tranquility and rejuvenation with 14 treatment rooms and incredible amenities, including salon services, massages, facial and body treatments, and more.

Montage Laguna Beach (Laguna Beach, California)

Montage Laguna Beach, 30-acre sprawling Craftsman-style resort perched atop a coastal bluff above the Pacific, welcomes guests to a Southern California seaside escape. Amongst its list of accommodations that combine luxury, relaxation, and fun is Spa Montage. The 20,000 square foot is equipped with eucalyptus steam rooms, dry redwood saunas, ocean air whirlpools, fireplace lounges, state of a art fitness center, a movement studio, and a lap pool with stunning views of the Pacific. In tandem with its 20th anniversary, it will offer The Five Senses treatment, exclusive to Spa Montage, the first spa to use VR+ technology from Natura Bisse.

The Bushcamp Company’s Bush Spa (South Luangwa, Zambia)

Discover the true meaning of relaxation at the Bush Spa, located inside The Bushcamp Company’s crown jewel, Mfuwe Lodge. The Bush Spa is a calm sanctuary in the heart of the Zambian wilderness, perfect for anyone seeking rejuvenation of mind, body, and soul while on a safari getaway. The Bushcamp Company’s award-winning Bush Spa offers a contemporary range of Eastern and Western treatments, each adapted to suit the surroundings and revitalize you. From the Spa’s private deck, with its views over a hippo-filled lagoon, you can continue your game-viewing in pure relaxation as you sink into a heavenly herbal Jacuzzi, surrounded by the soothing animal calls of the bush. Enjoy a Zambian reflexology foot massage from highly trained local massage therapists.

The Shelbourne Hotel (Dublin, Ireland)

Shelbourne is Dublin’s most prestigious and historic five-star hotel. For almost 200 years, it has offered its guests an unforgettable experience of luxury, comfort, and authentic Irish hospitality. The Shelbourne Spa has much to experience among its seven treatment rooms and a relaxation room overlooking St. Stephen’s Green. Each room offers an unhurried atmosphere for guests to connect with the mind, body, and soul. This oasis spa includes swimming pools and thermal facilities. The spa offers holistic approaches with natural therapies, products, and world-class experiences through facials, purifying body wraps, scrubs, and hand and foot care. With spa treatments from brands like Swissline, a skincare brand that focuses on biology and creating products that respect and work with the skin, and local Irish brand, Ground Wellbeing, there is a relaxing experience for all to enjoy.