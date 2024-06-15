Barbados is full of fun things to do at a fraction of the cost other Caribbean countries call for. Nestled in the Southeastern Caribbean sea, this magical location has something for everyone—from local food haunts to aquatic excursions, you can really create your own adventure at your own financial pace.

Despite this, the mainland of Barbados isn’t considered to be one of the more popular tropical travel destinations, especially for those aiming to spend the majority of their vacay on resort grounds. Fortunately, when asked to join a group girls trip, I knew I wanted to spend my time getting the best of the island for a fraction of the price. Here is how I managed to enjoy Barbados on a budget.

Getting there

Research shows that the cheapest time to visit Barbados is during the off-peak from May through June and September through November. During these periods, Barbados typically sees less visitors which means smaller crowds and smaller fares. With that, for my late May trip, I did some additional research to ensure I got the best deal.

I used aggregative travel platform Hopper to compare flight prices and landed on a $600 roundtrip American Airlines flight from Chicago to Barbados. I also made sure to use my American Airlines Citi Advantage credit cards to knock a few extra bucks off my final flight price and earn points along the way.

The stay

Instead of staying in a high-end, pricey resort, I opted to lodge in a beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom beach front condo via VRBO. Located in Silver Sands, Christ Church, it was just 14 minutes away from the international airport, and central to the local supermarket and eateries.

For a five night stay, I was able to snag this amazing property priced at $675 USD. Plus, members earn OneKeyCash™¹ on eligible bookings and use it on future bookings.

With the help of the property owners Cheron and Walwen Ashby, we were able to travel across the island, as Uber is not largely available and taxis can be a bit pricey after a few days. For instance, it can cost between 25 and 190 Barbadian dollars to get from Grantley Adams International Airport (BGI) to different tourist-favored parts of the island.

Things to do

Chefette

If you want a cheap, quick and fresh meal, Chefette is the place to go. The Barbadian fast-casual chain offers traditional Barbadian meals like roti, and international fare including fried chicken, pizza and burgers.

Oistins Fish Fry

Oistins Fish Fry is where everyone goes on Friday nights, and I mean everybody. The open air event venue, which features live music, is also a food marketplace with local eateries situated next to one another, all as delectable as the next. It was packed to the brim with people joined together over great food, and even better vibes.

A typical meal will cost between $11 and $20.

The Gap

Saint Lawrence Gap, Christ Church is one of the best-known neighborhoods in the country of Barbados, so much so, I was referred by locals to visit “the Gap” for a good time. Saint Lawrence Gap is located on the southern coast of Barbados along the island’s Highway 7, and features a few miles of bars and various restaurants. Most of the bars don’t charge a cover and the price of drinks cost about $7-13 USD.

Full sightseeing and tasting tour

For about $175, I spent a day exploring the sights and sounds Barbados on a sightseeing tour that includes a lunch of local cuisine. We were able to take a guided tour of the horticultural masterpiece of Hunte’s Gardens with stops to take photos of the picturesque Bathsheba and Cherry Tree Hill. Among the many stops on the tour was the sugar plantation of St. Nicholas Abbey and the Barbados Wildlife Reserve where the islands charismatic green monkeys live. For the price, you not only get to partake the tour but also receive roundtrip transportation.

If you’re concerned about staying within your budget while planning your fun in Barbados, fret not. As evidenced above you can take in most of what the island has to offer without breaking the bank.