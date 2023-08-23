Five Airbnb Alternatives For Your Next Vacation  

Mint House

When Airbnb officially launched in 2008, the company disrupted the travel industry by offering low-cost accommodations with all the conveniences of being in a home. Things have since changed. While still popular, 15 years later, some travelers are beginning to complain about excessive cleaning costs, misleading listings, and last-minute cancellations by hosts. But there’s a reason home and apartment rentals are still such a hit among travelers. Offering additional bedroom space, the option to make home-cooked meals, and sometimes access to a private backyard, home-style rentals are great for family travel, group trips, or travelers who are seeking long-term accommodations. If you’re looking to book a home or apartment for your next vacation, we rounded up five great alternatives to Airbnb for you to consider.

Founded in 2017, Mint House owns 23 properties across 16 cities around the United States, including vacation hot spots like Miami, Nashville, and New Orleans. The expertly designed apartment rentals have all of the amenities of a home, like full kitchens and large living rooms, all in locations close to area attractions. Mint House residences comes with contactless check-in, 24/7 customer support, and professionally cleaned spaces. In addition, if you like the furnishings or decor, several of the apartments provide the option to purchase products and have them directly sent to your own home.

Standout Listing: Check into this studio or one-bedroom Parkline apartment in Miami that’s conveniently located a few blocks from the best bars and restaurants downtown like Red Rooster and Jaguar Sun. The property is also steps from a Brightline Station, where a high-speed train will whisk you off to Fort Lauderdale or West Palm Beach for the day. A stay also includes access to the building’s fitness center and infinity pool.

Geared towards high-end home rentals, Plum Guide promises that every property has been personally vetted by staff to meet the company’s high standards. Like Airbnb, the homes are individually owned, but the platform only offers entire homes or apartments. You can find listings in hundreds of destinations, mainly in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. In an effort to be transparent, Plum Guide also lists “home truths” on listings that note things like ceiling height, parking availability, and if there are shared entrances.

Standout Listing: Situated in Lake Como, Italy, this Lake Pontoon apartment is outfitted with midcentury furniture and retro prints. The apartment is close to fine dining like Al Veluu and a few minutes from Villa Carlotta, a museum and botanical garden. But the best thing about the apartment is waking up to the incredible, unobstructed views of Lake Como.

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy debuted in 2019 and focuses on premium-tier properties around the globe. The hospitality giant partnered with select property management companies already in charge of high-end homes and listings can be found in 100 destinations in the United States, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Africa. Each home comes with high-speed Wi-Fi, premium linens and towels and has been vetted for its safety and condition. Travelers are also able to earn and redeem Marriott Bonvoy points during a stay.

Standout Listing: Feel at home in this Purple Stays apartment in Nairobi, Kenya. The two-bedroom apartment has large windows that make the space feel airy and bright and onsite amenities include an outdoor heated pool, laundry service, and a bar lounge. The location is in Nairobi City Center, meaning you’ll be close to attractions like the National Museum of Kenya.

As the name suggests, the short-term rental property One Fine Stay is tailored towards providing travelers with the finest accommodations. Like Airbnb, the homes are privately owned but the company only lists select residences. Still, the company has a robust number of offerings. There are over 5,000 properties in 50 different destinations and each one has to pass an in-person inspection. The company also offers a concierge service that can help travelers book private chefs, childcare, and local activities.

Standout Listing: If you’ve been dreaming of a girlfriends getaway in Ibiza, Spain, Villa Tulip is a gorgeous five-bedroom villa that overlooks the Ibiza coast. The property comes with lots of amenities like a private gym, hot tub, housekeeping service, and a sexy infinity pool. If you can tear yourself away from the pool, nearby Santa Eulalia is full of boutique shops and restaurants or you can take a stroll along the beach.

Sonder has been in the short-term rental game for a while, providing travelers with sleek, modern apartments since 2014. The company, though based out of Canada, has properties is in 40 cities and 10 countries and manages its own apartment buildings that come fully serviced. Another draw is that the apartments are in walkable neighborhoods close to nightlife and cultural attractions.

Standout Listing: Bookmark Sonder’s Cielo listing in Mexico City, which has studio, one and two-bedroom options. Travelers here are within walking distance of the trendy Roma neighborhood, which is full of bustling cafes and popular restaurants like Contramar and Rosetta. After a day of exploring the area, you can relax on the shared rooftop terrace or on your private balcony that overlooks the city.