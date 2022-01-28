Meet The Black Man Disrupting The Luxury Home Rental Market

Have you ever dreamed of owning a multi-million dollar luxury Southern California estate? Or at least being able to afford renting one for multiple nights?

Thanks to Kyle Biskit, that dream is now a reality for many.

Founded by Biskit, TSL Rentals is reimagining the short-term luxury property rental and corporate housing market with a wide range of housing options, offering the best locations and views in Southern California. The company’s selection includes exclusive estates, chateaus and beachside retreats across Los Angeles, Malibu, Manhattan Beach, fit for a queen (or king) wanting to splurge while staying in some seriously cool digs.

Biskit’s goal is not only to curate an elite selection of homes but also to cultivate a consistent mark of quality. It’s a system that has paid off handsomely for him. With no formal real estate or hospitality training, Biskit is leading his company to success in the multi-billion dollar luxury real estate market, with millions of dollars in revenue in just a few short years.

The vacation rental market has seen tremendous growth over the pandemic, with many switching over to remote work. It’s no surprise — groups and large parties have some of the greatest savings potential when comparing a rental versus the cost of hotel rooms. Not to mention, with many concerned about safety and social distancing, it’s the most viable solution for comfort and peace of mind.

In an interview with ESSENCE, Biskit shares the best business advice he’s ever received, challenges he’s faced along the way and his plans for TSL expansion.

Can you give us a look into your background story and how you got started in the luxury rental industry? What motivated you to start your company?

The idea of TSL Rentals came to me as a prior business venture was coming to an end. Before I started in the hospitality industry I owned a recording studio, as I was in the midst of transitioning out of that business I realized I could convert that studio space into a residence I could potentially turn into a rental property. That initial pivot in business is what helped conceive the idea TSL Rentals.

What has been the biggest challenge and, on the flip side, the biggest reward of starting the TSL Rentals?

The biggest challenge I believe I faced with starting TSL Rentals has been maintaining a business when times are slow. It can be very challenging to be financially disciplined enough to prepare for the slow times when there is a boom in business. The biggest reward has been getting the chance to meet so many new and interesting people. This business allows you to meet so many people and make lots of different relationships that I otherwise would not have been able to make.

What is the best business advice you’ve ever received?

The best business advice I have received was when someone told me “you can’t get to the top of the mountain if you’re not able to deal with heavy pressure”. I noticed the higher I climbed the more pressure I had to be able to deal with. As the company grew I now had people working for me who were relying on me and it forced me to be able to deal with pressure in a different way because it no longer just affected me if I gave up it would directly affect the people that I employ who also believe in me.

There are other companies that provide home rental services. What makes TSL Rentals different?

I am very aware that there are other companies that provide home rental services but I feel being an African American man I am able to bring a completely different style to this business that offers a very unique experience for my guests. TSL is a reflection of me so I bring my energy to the business.

What were the biggest entrepreneurship lessons you learned from your experience with TSL Rentals?

The biggest entrepreneurship lesson I have learned with TSL Rentals has been staying motivated and seeing the business through. This business has shown me a lot of successes but it has also taught me to fight when things are not going smoothly. It has made me realize how strong I can be by continuing on when things are tough, or when I may not feel my best. I’m thankful for that lesson because it is one I can apply to so many aspects of my life.

What are the company’s plans in the next 5 years?

In the next 5 years we plan on growing into new markets and increasing our portfolio. At the end of the day TSL is a lifestyle brand that can’t be marginalized to one aspect of business. With that said, I plan on eventually expanding and moving into other ventures as well. The world is changing rapidly so I want to make sure I’m on the leading edge of opportunity with TSL and the brand as a whole.