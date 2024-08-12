HomeLifestyle

11 Of Our Favorite Olympic Couples From The Paris Games

From Steph and Ayesha to Simone and Jonathan and even notoriously low-key couples like Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai, everybody popped out in Paris.
Gold medallist US’ Tara Davis-Woodhall (L) celebrates with her husband US’ track and field paralympic athlete Hunter Woodhall (R) after winning the women’s long jump final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 8, 2024. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Is anyone else already going through TV withdrawals now that the Olympic Games are over? What’s a girl to watch!? The two weeks that came and seemingly went by in a flash brought us a number of incredible athletic feats, Black Girl Magic moments, eye candy, and plenty of opportunities to watch American athletes stand atop the podium. That includes the likes of Shacarri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Noah Lyles, LeBron James and the U.S. Men’s National Team and A’ja Wilson and the Women’s National Team and more.

But one other aspect of the Games that we will miss are the feel-good moments, including watching Olympians celebrate their success with their romantic partners. You already know we love Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield, but there were quite a few couples who were side by side in Paris.

“No words to describe how proud of you I am,” wrote Tara Davis-Woodhall’s husband, Hunter, after she won gold in the long jump and their celebratory moment went viral. She placed sixth at the Tokyo Games. “No luck involved, you earned this. Discipline, work ethic, and grit. These are the moments and this is your moment. Soak it in.”

“I’m incredibly proud of her, I can’t even put it into words,” said Andre Levrone of wife Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, after she won gold in the 400m hurdles. There was sheer emotion coming through me last night at the race, but the work ethic…she works incredibly hard. We’re always there, encouraging her at practice and what not. But yesterday, before the race, just seeing the confidence and the trust and the faith in God and her work ethic and the plan that her coach put into place for her? I can’t describe it in words.”

The support was so sweet to witness, almost as sweet as all the victories for Team USA.

From Steph and Ayesha to Simone and Jonathan and even notoriously low-key couples like Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai, everybody popped out in Paris, and love was certainly in the air. Check out our favorite pairs, and congratulations to Team USA, which took home 126 medals in total, including 40 in gold.

