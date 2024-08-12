11 Of Our Favorite Olympic Couples From The Paris Games

Is anyone else already going through TV withdrawals now that the Olympic Games are over? What’s a girl to watch!? The two weeks that came and seemingly went by in a flash brought us a number of incredible athletic feats, Black Girl Magic moments, eye candy, and plenty of opportunities to watch American athletes stand atop the podium. That includes the likes of Shacarri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Noah Lyles, LeBron James and the U.S. Men’s National Team and A’ja Wilson and the Women’s National Team and more.
But one other aspect of the Games that we will miss are the feel-good moments, including watching Olympians celebrate their success with their romantic partners. You already know we love Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield, but there were quite a few couples who were side by side in Paris.
“No words to describe how proud of you I am,” wrote Tara Davis-Woodhall’s husband, Hunter, after she won gold in the long jump and their celebratory moment went viral. She placed sixth at the Tokyo Games. “No luck involved, you earned this. Discipline, work ethic, and grit. These are the moments and this is your moment. Soak it in.”
“I’m incredibly proud of her, I can’t even put it into words,” said Andre Levrone of wife Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, after she won gold in the 400m hurdles. There was sheer emotion coming through me last night at the race, but the work ethic…she works incredibly hard. We’re always there, encouraging her at practice and what not. But yesterday, before the race, just seeing the confidence and the trust and the faith in God and her work ethic and the plan that her coach put into place for her? I can’t describe it in words.”
The support was so sweet to witness, almost as sweet as all the victories for Team USA.
From Steph and Ayesha to Simone and Jonathan and even notoriously low-key couples like Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai, everybody popped out in Paris, and love was certainly in the air. Check out our favorite pairs, and congratulations to Team USA, which took home 126 medals in total, including 40 in gold.
The couple, who recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, celebrated the U.S. women’s basketball team taking home gold after beating Team France in a nail-biting final.
The whole family was there to watch Steph and the U.S. men’s national team win gold, also against Team France. Steph, who put on an incredible performance in the final, was fired up as he entered the stands to celebrate with Ayesha and their baby boy, Caius (strapped to her chest), who was born in May.
We couldn’t get enough of the joy, including the tears, shed by Tara’s husband, Hunter, after she captured gold in the long jump at the Games. She leapt into his arms, and he sweetly said, “Babe, you’re the Olympic champion!” Hunter is also an Olympian, a sprinter competing in the Paralympic Games at the end of August.
The couple, who train together, shared a joyous embrace after Lyles won gold in the 100 meters against some incredibly tough competition. But Bromfield was also competing, for Jamaica, and he was a big support for her as well. When she left her spikes at a massage therapist’s spot near the Olympic Village ahead of her 400m prelim race, he stepped up to make sure she had everything she needed. “So here I am at 2 a.m., waddling with a spike bag, my bag and some toiletries, and I’m like, ‘Huh. Here I am, Olympics champion, 100 meters, waddling to my girlfriend’s room with all this stuff,’” he told reporters, laughing. “I’m a good boyfriend.”
The family was all there for LeBron as he competed in what is likely to be his last Olympics. He and Savannah (along with daughter Zuri) took in the women’s basketball final against France together, and you already know Savannah was front and center with the kids watching her man win gold as well.
Gabby Thomas took home a whopping three (count ’em!) gold medals at the Olympic Games, and she had her partner, Spencer McManes, by her side to see it all happen. While Thomas attended Harvard, McManes was also an Ivy League-educated athlete, playing as the quarterback for Yale’s football team. So they have much in common, and she seems over the moon next to him (of course, it’s also the gold!).
The rumor mill has been spinning in overdrive about WNBA star A’ja Wilson and NBA star Bam Adebayo being a couple, but they haven’t confirmed nor denied anything. We will say though, Bam was the only NBA star who was at all of the U.S. women’s team games. And after the women won gold, the two shared a very unique handshake. Love to see it!
Excuse the Olympic trials photo! Sadly, there wasn’t an image of the super cute moment after Sydney won gold, and broke her previous world record in the 400 meter hurdles, when she ran into the embrace of her husband. Shortly after, he attempted to put a crown on her head as queen of the track. We also loved that Andre hugged her dad after she crossed the finish line in their excitement. So sweet!
The couple, who have been very low-key in their time together, recently welcomed a child. We got a first peek at the baby as she joined Tatum for his gold medal photo shoot with his family. So cute!
Moore, who represented the U.S. and won two bronze models in the triple jump and the long jump, is boo’d up with Liberian sprinter Joseph Fahnbulleh. He placed seventh in the men’s 4x100m relay, but won gold in his partner, am I right?!
Say what you want about Owens, but he was 10 toes down for Biles as his wife became the most awarded gymnast of all time. He asked for leave from the Chicago Bears to cheer her own during her competitions, and was even taking score by hand.