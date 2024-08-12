11 Of Our Favorite Olympic Couples From The Paris Games

Gold medallist US’ Tara Davis-Woodhall (L) celebrates with her husband US’ track and field paralympic athlete Hunter Woodhall (R) after winning the women’s long jump final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 8, 2024. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Is anyone else already going through TV withdrawals now that the Olympic Games are over? What’s a girl to watch!? The two weeks that came and seemingly went by in a flash brought us a number of incredible athletic feats, Black Girl Magic moments, eye candy, and plenty of opportunities to watch American athletes stand atop the podium. That includes the likes of Shacarri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Noah Lyles, LeBron James and the U.S. Men’s National Team and A’ja Wilson and the Women’s National Team and more.

But one other aspect of the Games that we will miss are the feel-good moments, including watching Olympians celebrate their success with their romantic partners. You already know we love Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield, but there were quite a few couples who were side by side in Paris.

“No words to describe how proud of you I am,” wrote Tara Davis-Woodhall’s husband, Hunter, after she won gold in the long jump and their celebratory moment went viral. She placed sixth at the Tokyo Games. “No luck involved, you earned this. Discipline, work ethic, and grit. These are the moments and this is your moment. Soak it in.”

“I’m incredibly proud of her, I can’t even put it into words,” said Andre Levrone of wife Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, after she won gold in the 400m hurdles. There was sheer emotion coming through me last night at the race, but the work ethic…she works incredibly hard. We’re always there, encouraging her at practice and what not. But yesterday, before the race, just seeing the confidence and the trust and the faith in God and her work ethic and the plan that her coach put into place for her? I can’t describe it in words.”

The support was so sweet to witness, almost as sweet as all the victories for Team USA.

From Steph and Ayesha to Simone and Jonathan and even notoriously low-key couples like Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai, everybody popped out in Paris, and love was certainly in the air. Check out our favorite pairs, and congratulations to Team USA, which took home 126 medals in total, including 40 in gold.

01 01 Brittney and Cherelle Griner The couple, who recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, celebrated the U.S. women’s basketball team taking home gold after beating Team France in a nail-biting final. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 11: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States takes a selfie with her wife, Cherelle Griner, after Team United States’ victory against Team France during the Women’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

02 02 Steph and Ayesha Curry The whole family was there to watch Steph and the U.S. men’s national team win gold, also against Team France. Steph, who put on an incredible performance in the final, was fired up as he entered the stands to celebrate with Ayesha and their baby boy, Caius (strapped to her chest), who was born in May. Stephen Curry of USA celebrate during Men’s basketball Final between France and United States on Day 15 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

03 03 Tara Davis-Woodall and Hunter Woodhall We couldn’t get enough of the joy, including the tears, shed by Tara’s husband, Hunter, after she captured gold in the long jump at the Games. She leapt into his arms, and he sweetly said, “Babe, you’re the Olympic champion!” Hunter is also an Olympian, a sprinter competing in the Paralympic Games at the end of August. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 08: Tara Davis-Woodhall of Team United States celebrates with her husband Hunter Woodhall after winning the gold medal in the Women’s Long Jump Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

04 04 Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield The couple, who train together, shared a joyous embrace after Lyles won gold in the 100 meters against some incredibly tough competition. But Bromfield was also competing, for Jamaica, and he was a big support for her as well. When she left her spikes at a massage therapist’s spot near the Olympic Village ahead of her 400m prelim race, he stepped up to make sure she had everything she needed. “So here I am at 2 a.m., waddling with a spike bag, my bag and some toiletries, and I’m like, ‘Huh. Here I am, Olympics champion, 100 meters, waddling to my girlfriend’s room with all this stuff,’” he told reporters, laughing. “I’m a good boyfriend.” US’ Noah Lyles celebrates with his girlfriend after winning the men’s 100m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 4, 2024. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

05 05 LeBron and Savannah James The family was all there for LeBron as he competed in what is likely to be his last Olympics. He and Savannah (along with daughter Zuri) took in the women’s basketball final against France together, and you already know Savannah was front and center with the kids watching her man win gold as well. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 11: Lebron James of United States watching with his daughter during the Women’s Gold Medal Game, Game 52, France vs United States of America on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Arena Bercy on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

06 06 Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes Gabby Thomas took home a whopping three (count ’em!) gold medals at the Olympic Games, and she had her partner, Spencer McManes, by her side to see it all happen. While Thomas attended Harvard, McManes was also an Ivy League-educated athlete, playing as the quarterback for Yale’s football team. So they have much in common, and she seems over the moon next to him (of course, it’s also the gold!). PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 06: Gold medalist Gabrielle Thomas of Team United States takes selfie with her partner Spencer McManes after competing in the Women’s 200m Final on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

07 07 A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo The rumor mill has been spinning in overdrive about WNBA star A’ja Wilson and NBA star Bam Adebayo being a couple, but they haven’t confirmed nor denied anything. We will say though, Bam was the only NBA star who was at all of the U.S. women’s team games. And after the women won gold, the two shared a very unique handshake. Love to see it! Europa Press Sports/Europa Press; Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images Sport

08 08 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre Levrone Jr. Excuse the Olympic trials photo! Sadly, there wasn’t an image of the super cute moment after Sydney won gold, and broke her previous world record in the 400 meter hurdles, when she ran into the embrace of her husband. Shortly after, he attempted to put a crown on her head as queen of the track. We also loved that Andre hugged her dad after she crossed the finish line in their excitement. So sweet! EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 30: Gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre Levrone pose with a miniature Eiffel Tower after McLaughlin-Levrone competed in the women’s 400 meter hurdles final on Day Ten of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 30, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

09 09 Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai The couple, who have been very low-key in their time together, recently welcomed a child. We got a first peek at the baby as she joined Tatum for his gold medal photo shoot with his family. So cute! Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment; Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

10 10 Jasmine Moore and Joseph Fahnbulleh Moore, who represented the U.S. and won two bronze models in the triple jump and the long jump, is boo’d up with Liberian sprinter Joseph Fahnbulleh. He placed seventh in the men’s 4x100m relay, but won gold in his partner, am I right?! Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP; BSR Agency/Getty Images Sport