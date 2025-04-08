Moncler, Mercedes-Benz And NIGO Celebrate Launch Of New Collection With Star-Studded Fête

Getty Images

The Mercedes-Benz and Moncler collaboration by Nigo is a tribute to contemporary culture. As part of this partnership, they unveiled a fashion collection and a limited-edition G-Wagon, with only 20 units available globally.

To mark the launch, an exclusive event was held at Mercedes-Benz of Manhattan, a landmark in the automotive industry for over 70 years. While the dealership is undergoing renovations, it remains the only corporate-owned Mercedes dealership in the U.S.

Mercedes-Benz, Moncler

One of just twenty limited-edition Mercedes-Benz Project G-Class Past II Future models was on display, created by Nigo. The vehicle boasts a striking two-tone exterior in green and grey, checkered upholstery on the seats, and a rear-mounted spare wheel.

Driven by Moncler Genius, Nigo also crafted a ready-to-wear collection influenced by Mercedes-Benz car culture, New York hip-hop, and streetwear. One highlight is the bomber jacket with bold orange sleeves and a sketch of the car on the back. Another standout piece is the raw denim matching set, featuring a jacket and pants with yellow stitching.

“I’ll always refer to the past. In Japan, there’s a saying: Learn from the past to create something new,” Nigo shared in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz, Moncler

Drawing inspiration from the vibrant energy of New York City, Nigo’s streetwear roots, and the storied histories of Mercedes-Benz and Moncler, the collection blends past design trends with a contemporary twist. The campaign, “Past-forward – Where the future drives the past,” is a tribute to Nigo’s multifaceted journey and unique ability to reflect on history through his innovative designs.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our co-created fashion collection, blending Moncler’s luxury with Mercedes-Benz’s iconic design, all enhanced by NIGO’s creative genius,” shared Bettina Fetzer, Vice President of Mercedes-Benz Digital & Communications, Mercedes-Benz AG.

Mercedes-Benz, Moncler

To celebrate not only a groundbreaking collaboration between iconic brands but also a fusion of cultures, Mercedes-Benz, Moncler, and Nigo came together to host the previously mentioned special evening in New York City for friends of the brands. The gathering offered a first look at the highly anticipated limited edition G-Class, presented in the newly renovated Mercedes showroom.

Jade Greene/WWD via Getty Images

Alongside the debut of the G-Class, guests were treated to a display of other remarkable vehicles from the Mercedes-Benz family, spanning various years. The evening was attended by notable figures such as Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Quil Lemons, Alton Mason, Joey Badass, and Tobe and Fatt Nwigwe, who joined in commerating the exciting launch of this unique collaboration.