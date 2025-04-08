Cory Hardrict Shares How He Parents His Children Following Divorce From Tia Mowry: 'I Put Myself Last'

Getty

Cory Hardrict made rare comments about how he manages to keep the peace and stay out of drama while co-parenting with his ex-wife, Tia Mowry. The actor discussed the topic during a visit to Sherri Shepherd’s talk show Sherri where he was promoting his latest project, Die Like a Man.

When Shepherd asked how Hardrict is navigating single fatherhood, he shared the secret is to prioritize his kids.

“Everything starts and ends with love. We are a family, no matter what people say. I block out the noise. My kids are going to live to see this one day, and I am going to represent for them, always.”

Hardrict, 45, shares two children with the Sister Sister actress, son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, 6.

“If you really love your children, you won’t get involved in the noise or the mess. I make sure that I always think about them first. I put myself last. If you do that, you’re going to avoid the mess,” he said.

Hardrict takes his role as a father seriously and maximizes the time he has with them post-divorce. During an interview with PEOPLE in October, the actor said he does 30 things a day with his kids when it’s his weekend to have them.

During the interview, Hardrict also said he has always wanted to be a father and it shows in his approach to raising his kids.

“I always wanted to uplift and inspire someone coming after me, and someone I could look out for and show them that all things are possible in this world.”

He continued, “The idea of just having children was a beautiful thing to me, and it still is. And I try to instill great qualities and integrity and morals into my children that they can carry on for a lifetime … They’re my world. They mean everything to me and they’re the reason why I live.”

The former couple wed in 2008 but finalized their divorce in 2023 after over a decade together. Both parties have kept the exact reason for their split private and continue to co-parent peacefully. The parents recently had a family day out while supporting their daughter Cairo at her track meet. Kudos to Hardrict for prioritizing the kids and modeling healthy co-parenting.