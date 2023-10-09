Track Star Noah Lyles, World’s Fastest Man, Is Winning Off The Track With Girlfriend Junelle Bromfield

Now that it’s officially the end of the track and field season for superstar Noah Lyles, sure to be one of the biggest stories in the sport in time for the 2024 Olympics next summer, it’s time for a little vacation; make that a baecation.

While making headlines for his times at the Diamond League event in Zurich and the World Championships in Budapest during the summer, Lyles also went public with his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield. She, like Lyles, is a sprinter, taking home bronze for Jamaica in the 4×400 meter relay during the Olympics in Tokyo, and also taking home gold in the same event at the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade. This season though, she’s been at his side as he’s won gold, including in the 100 and 200 meters. After finishing his media runs following the season’s completion, the couple jet off to her native island country of Jamaica for some R&R.

In addition to staying at Moon Palace Jamaica in Ocho Rios, the two hopped in an ATV for an off-road trail adventure, did a photo shoot with friends, including Jamaica’s women’s 200 meter world champion, Shericka Jackson, and both played and posed in the clear waters.

Per a sweet post from Bromfield, the two have known each other for some time, being friends for seven years. They recently celebrated one year together.

“Cheers to 7 years of friendship, 6 months of dating, 1 year of being your partner” she wrote, “And to forever loving you.”

In addition to his family, she’s certainly been his biggest cheerleader as Lyles has exploded into stardom on the field and off.

During their baecation, he showed the beauty plenty of love, publicly telling her “It’s always fun doing life with you.” We love to see it.

Lyles has also become something of a style star. According to a interview he did with GQ recently, he said one part of his look came from Bromfield — his painted nails. She encouraged him to get them done at a time when he’d be reminding everyone, with his hands, that he won three gold medals at the World Championships.

“I’ve kind of wanted to do designs with my nails for a long time, but I’ve never really got into it,” he said. “Finally, my girlfriend was like: You just need to do it for Worlds. I show up at Planet Smoothie and the lady who’s getting us our drinks has these amazing nails. I’m like, where [sic] did your nails? And she gives me her contact. This person is so booked that it took me a month before we could even get on the list. We finally get on, I walk in, it is this little girl. I said, ‘How old are you?’ She said, ‘Well, I’ll be 16 next week.’ [Laughs] And she just started going at it.”

It’s always nice to see Black love isn’t it? Especially when it’s embraced by those with the most visibility and growing influence. It’s certainly a beautiful thing. Here’s to more baecations and gold medals for these two.