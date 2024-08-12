HomeEntertainment

Nearly 40 Black Women Won Olympic Medals For The USA In 2024

The US took home the most medals this year, with Black women competing individually responsible for 20% of women's wins. And yes...we are still counting Jordan Chiles' Bronze.
PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 10: Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabrielle Thomas and Alexis Holmes of Team United States celebrat winning the Gold medal in the Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
American women won nearly 60% of Team USA’s medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and Black women helped lead the charge by a grand margin.

Despite there being an equal number of male and female competitors at this year’s Olympics in a historic move by the IOC, women generally edged out the men across nations. The United States won the most medals overall at 127 – 40 of which were gold – with 68 of said medals won in women’s events and another 6 in mixed-gender sports. Of those 68 women’s victories, 14 were secured by Black women competing individually. Of the group medals on the list, two were won by teams compiled exclusively of Black women, and another six were won by teams where Black women helped compete.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 25: (L-R) Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles of Team United States pose for a photo during a Gymnastics training session in the Bercy Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Overall, 38 Black women took home medals on behalf of Team USA. Their athleticism shined brightest in Track & Field, as runners like Gabby Thomas, Tara Davis-Woodhall, and Sha’Carri Richardson brought home multiple medals with their speed and dexterity, and in Gymnastics where the most decorated Olympic gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, returned to the mat stronger than ever and ready to sweep the competition.

Teamwork made golden dreams come true for The US Women’s Basketball and Soccer teams, as both clenched Gold medals just as the games were coming to a close.

Take a look at the Olympians who filled the podium and our hearts at this year’s competition.

