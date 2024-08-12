Nearly 40 Black Women Won Olympic Medals For The USA In 2024

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 10: Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabrielle Thomas and Alexis Holmes of Team United States celebrat winning the Gold medal in the Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

American women won nearly 60% of Team USA’s medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and Black women helped lead the charge by a grand margin.

Despite there being an equal number of male and female competitors at this year’s Olympics in a historic move by the IOC, women generally edged out the men across nations. The United States won the most medals overall at 127 – 40 of which were gold – with 68 of said medals won in women’s events and another 6 in mixed-gender sports. Of those 68 women’s victories, 14 were secured by Black women competing individually. Of the group medals on the list, two were won by teams compiled exclusively of Black women, and another six were won by teams where Black women helped compete.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 25: (L-R) Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles of Team United States pose for a photo during a Gymnastics training session in the Bercy Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Overall, 38 Black women took home medals on behalf of Team USA. Their athleticism shined brightest in Track & Field, as runners like Gabby Thomas, Tara Davis-Woodhall, and Sha’Carri Richardson brought home multiple medals with their speed and dexterity, and in Gymnastics where the most decorated Olympic gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, returned to the mat stronger than ever and ready to sweep the competition.

Teamwork made golden dreams come true for The US Women’s Basketball and Soccer teams, as both clenched Gold medals just as the games were coming to a close.

Take a look at the Olympians who filled the podium and our hearts at this year’s competition.

Simone Biles Of course we have to begin with the GOAT, who took home four medals in 2024: Gold, Women’s Artistic Individual All-Around

Gold, Women’s Artistic Team All-Around

Gold, Women’s Vault Artistic gymnastics

Silver, Women’s Floor Artistic gymnastics PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 06: U.S. Olympian Simone Biles poses for a photo at the USA House at Paris 2024 on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

Shamier Little, Alexis Holmes, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Quanera Hayes, Aaliyah Butler, Kaylyn Brown These ladies took home GOLD in the Women’s 4 x 400 relay on August 10. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 10: Gold medalists of Team United States celebrate on the podium during the Women’s 4 x 400m medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Naya Tapper, Ariana Ramsey Tapper and Ramsey helped make history during the US Rugby Sevens, bringing home USA’s first medal in the sport by securing the BRONZE. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 30: Naya Tapper (L) #7 and Ariana Ramsey #1 of Team United States celebrate after the Women’s Bronze Final rugby 7 match between USA and Australia on day four of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Ho/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Sha’carri Richardson, Gabrielle Thomas, Twanisha Terry and Melissa Jefferson These speedy ladies brought home GOLD in the Womens 4 x 100 relay on August 9. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 09: Sha’carri Richardson, Gabrielle Thomas, Twanisha Terry and Melissa Jefferson of Team United States pose for a photo after the Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Melissa Jefferson Jefferson also took home a Bronze in the Women’s 100 meter. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 10: U.S. Olympian Melissa Jefferson poses for a photo at the USA House at Paris 2024 on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

Sha’Carri Richardson She’s not back…she’s better. And that improvement won her two medals this Olympic season, with her individual SILVER win in the Women’s 100 meter. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 03: Sha’Carri Richardson of Team United States celebrates winning the silver medal after competing the Women’s 100m Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Britney Griner, Jewell Loyd, Alyssa Thomas, A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Khalea Copper, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young Team USA brought home GOLD in the Women’s Basketball finals on Day 14 of the 2024 Paris Olympics. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 11: Gold medalist Brittney Griner of Team United States takes a photo with teammates during the Women’s basketball medal ceremony on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Lauren Scruggs The fencing champion took home two medals, one GOLD in Event

Women’s Team Foil and one SILVER in Women’s Individual Foil. US’ Lauren Scruggs reacts after winning the women’s foil team gold medal bout between Italy and USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris, on August 1, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Tara Davis-Woodhall Davis-Woodhall took home GOLD in the Women’s Long Jump. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 8: Tara Davis-Woodhall of Team United States looks on during the Women´s Long Jump Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 8, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/GettyImages)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone In addition to her relay medal, McLaughlin-Levrone took home GOLD in the women’s 400m hurdles race. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 08: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal with the new World Record by wearing a crown after competing in the Women’s 400m Hurdles Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Dearica Hamby, Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard The ladies took home the BRONZE medal in Womens 3 x 3 Basketball. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 06: U.S. Olympians Hailey Van Lith, Cierra Burdick, Dearica Hamby and Rhyne Howard pose for a photo at the USA House at Paris 2024 on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

Jordan Chiles The gymnast racked up TWO – because we will always recognize all of her wins – medals while in Paris. GOLD for Womens Artistic Team All-Around and BRONZE for Womens Floor Exercise. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 02: (BROADCAST-OUT) Olympian Jordan Chiles of Team United States poses on the Today Show Set on August 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Masai Russell The athlete won GOLD in the Womens 100m hurdles. Gold medallist US’ Masai Russell poses on the podium after competing in the women’s 100m hurdles final of the athletics event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 10, 2024. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas In addition to her relay medals, the Harvard graduate took home GOLD in the Women’s 200m…bringing her total to THREE Gold medals from Paris 2024. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 06: Gabrielle Thomas of Team United States celebrates winning the Women’s 200m final on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

Jasmine Moore Moore took home two BRONZE medals this Olympics: one in

Women’s Long Jump and nother in Women’s Triple Jump. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 08: Jasmine Moore of Team United States reacts after competing in the Women’s Long Jump Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Brittany Brown Brittany Brown won Olympic Bronze in the Women’s 200m race. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 6: Brittany Brown of the United States reacts to winning the bronze medal in the Women’s 200m final on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 6, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Steve Christo – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)