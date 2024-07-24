Coco Gauff To Join LeBron James As Flag Bearer For Team USA At The Olympics

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

In an announcement by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee on Wednesday, tennis sensation Coco Gauff has been chosen as Team USA’s female flag bearer for the upcoming Paris Olympics. She will share this prestigious honor with NBA icon LeBron James, with the duo set to lead the American delegation in the opening ceremony on the Seine River this Friday.

Gauff, currently ranked No. 2 in the world and the reigning U.S. Open champion, expressed her astonishment and pride at the selection. “I never thought in a million years I’d have the honor of being a flag bearer for my country — a first for a U.S. tennis player,” she remarked. “I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is — at a moment where we can bring athletes and fans together from around the world.”

Tennis player and friend Chris Eubanks, who nominated Gauff, praised her both on and off the court. “I’m incredibly proud of Coco — I know how great she is as a tennis player, but more importantly, how great she is as a person,” Eubanks stated. “I don’t think there is anyone more deserving of this honor and I’m excited to see her carry the flag as she leads our U.S. delegation in the Opening Ceremony.”

Guaff makes the youngest flag bearer in the Olympics. Following the announcement, Gauff took to social media to thank her fellow Olympians for their votes, expressing her gratitude and excitement for the upcoming Games.

Gauff, making her Olympic debut in Paris, will compete in both singles and doubles events, with the latter seeing her team up with Jessica Pegula. The competitions are set to begin on July 27 at the historic Roland Garros stadium.