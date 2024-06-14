From A$AP Rocky To Steve Harvey, These Are Our Fashion Team’s Favorite Fashion Dads

Backgrid

Black present fathers are important pillars in our communities. They’ve taught us valuable life lessons about confidence, hard work, emotions, and how to express them. At ESSENCE, Black fathers are celebrated each day, but in honor of Father’s Day, our fashion team had to highlight a few celebrity dads that make fatherhood look really good. From actors to singers, athletes to rappers, these dads are taking the spotlight when it comes to their style.

A$AP Rocky’s style has always been a standout, but since he’s had his two sons, we’ve seen a new style blossom from him. He’s practical and functional without compromising his true self, much like his partner Rihanna. Meanwhile, we’ve seen Andre 3000’s funky style continue to be unabashedly unique with his vibrant color choices merged with classic silhouettes. Basketball stars Dwayne Wade and LeBron James have come far with their personal looks on the red carpet ,and seeing them with their growing families out and about is inspiring. Music maven Swizz Beatz has been showing up and showing out lately with looks straight off the runways of Balmain. This might be Alicia Keys’s doing, but either way he looks chic.

Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z have solidified their spots as cool and stylish dads. Both have come a long way from their ‘90s and early aughts looks of baggy clothes, sideways hats, and large shimmering chains. Kendrick Lamar is another dad we admire, particularly for his support of Black woman-owned brands like Martine Rose and Wales Bonner, which he even mentioned in his hit single “The Hillbillies” with his cousin Baby Keem. Will Smith’s entire family down to Willow and Jaden are quite fashionable. Their red carpet appearances are always filled with elaborate outfits with Will matching the energy seamlessly.

And dads we’ve all crushed on at some point, Denzel Washington and Idris Elba, are aging like fine wine. Washington’s early career showcased a timeless style. From his baseball hats and structured trousers to high school leather jackets, he always seemed like a cool dad in his kid’s eyes. Elba and his daughter Isan always warm our hearts with their red carpet appearances. They consistently manage to look like a unified duo while maintaining their personal styles. Last but certainly not least, “Mr. Put It On” himself, Steve Harvey, is undoubtedly a fashion icon. His looks over the past few years, from colorful suits, shining loafer shoes, long coats, and a tie every now and then, have stuck with us. He’s able to transcend generations with his style and stay true to his authentic self-expression. Keep scrolling to see the celebrity fashion dads we’re obsessed with.

A$AP Rocky - New York, NY – Proud parents Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate their son RZA's 2nd birthday at the Color Factory in SoHo, New York.

Steve Harvey - US actor and media host Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey arrive at the Fendi show for the women's Haute-Couture Fall – Winter 2023 Fashion Week in Paris on July 7, 2022.

Jay-Z - LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Honoree Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award with Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Swizz Beatz - Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz at "Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys" held at the Brooklyn Museum on February 6, 2024 in New York, New York.

Andre 3000 - ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 20: Andre 3000 and Big Boi of the Group Outkast attend at Compound on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kendrick Lamar - PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 04: Kendrick Lamar attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France.

LeBron James - LeBron James, Bryce James, Zhuri James, Savannah James and Bronny James at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Pharrell Williams - Pharrell Williams, Rocket Williams and Helen Lasichanh at Kenzo Men's Fall 2024 as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week held at Bibliothèque Nationale on January 19, 2024 in Paris, France.

Dwyane Wade - SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 12: Zaya Wade, Kaavia James Wade, 2023 inductee Dwyane Wade and Zaire Wade attend the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction at Symphony Hall on August 12, 2023 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Denzel Washington - 6/12/99 Beverly Hills, CA. Denzel Washington with his sons outside Mr. Chow's restaurant.

Idris Elba - LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Idris Elba and Isan Elba attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Will Smith - HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Willow Smith, Will Smith and Jaden Smith attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" After Party at the Sunset Tower Hotel on May 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Chance The Rapper - BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Chance the Rapper attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallmanat at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Donald Glover - US actor Donald Glover attends the premiere of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" at the Weylin Brooklyn Theatre in Brooklyn, New York on January 31, 2024.