From A$AP Rocky To Steve Harvey, These Are Our Fashion Team’s Favorite Fashion Dads

These men prove that the weight of fatherhood can be carried with taste and genuine flair.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Black present fathers are important pillars in our communities. They’ve taught us valuable life lessons about confidence, hard work, emotions, and how to express them. At ESSENCE, Black fathers are celebrated each day, but in honor of Father’s Day, our fashion team had to highlight a few celebrity dads that make fatherhood look really good. From actors to singers, athletes to rappers, these dads are taking the spotlight when it comes to their style.

A$AP Rocky’s style has always been a standout, but since he’s had his two sons, we’ve seen a new style blossom from him. He’s practical and functional without compromising his true self, much like his partner Rihanna. Meanwhile, we’ve seen Andre 3000’s funky style continue to be unabashedly unique with his vibrant color choices merged with classic silhouettes. Basketball stars Dwayne Wade and LeBron James have come far with their personal looks on the red carpet ,and seeing them with their growing families out and about is inspiring. Music maven Swizz Beatz has been showing up and showing out lately with looks straight off the runways of Balmain. This might be Alicia Keys’s doing, but either way he looks chic. 

Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z  have solidified their spots as cool and stylish dads. Both have come a long way from their ‘90s and early aughts looks of baggy clothes, sideways hats, and large shimmering chains. Kendrick Lamar is another dad we admire, particularly for his support of Black woman-owned brands like Martine Rose and Wales Bonner, which he even mentioned in his hit single “The Hillbillies” with his cousin Baby Keem. Will Smith’s entire family down to Willow and Jaden are quite fashionable. Their red carpet appearances are always filled with elaborate outfits with Will matching the energy seamlessly. 

And dads we’ve all crushed on at some point, Denzel Washington and Idris Elba, are aging like fine wine. Washington’s early career showcased a timeless style. From his baseball hats and structured trousers to high school leather jackets, he always seemed like a cool dad in his kid’s eyes. Elba and his daughter Isan always warm our hearts with their red carpet appearances. They consistently manage to look like a unified duo while maintaining their personal styles. Last but certainly not least, “Mr. Put It On” himself, Steve Harvey, is undoubtedly a fashion icon. His looks over the past few years, from colorful suits, shining loafer shoes, long coats, and a tie every now and then, have stuck with us. He’s able to transcend generations with his style and stay true to his authentic self-expression. Keep scrolling to see the celebrity fashion dads we’re obsessed with.

