Idris And Sabrina Elba's Latest Collection With Christian Louboutin Is Here

Idris and Sabrina Elba are inevitably one of the most stylish couples on the red carpet these days. Another fact: they are also longtime friends with French footwear designer Christian Louboutin. Sabrina has been seen on the red carpet donning designs by Louboutin often. Now, the couple has been tapped to collaborate on the third edition of a capsule collection entitled “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” co-designed by both Idris and Sabrina.

“Louboutin was the first designer shoe I ever bought and to see them used this way makes me feel extremely proud. The organizations we’ve helped have shown us amazing improvements and they have been able to give back so much more which fills us with pride,” Sabrina shared.

Both Elba’s hold community and giving back dearly to their belief systems which is why 100 percent of proceeds from this collection is going to six charities around the world. The charity organizations include The Gathering For Justice, Elman Peace, Immediate Theatre, The Raining Season, Casa 93, and Afrikids. “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” is a call to action about empathy.

When the couple spoke with Ayo Tometi, the co-founder of #BlackLivesMatter on Instagram Live in 2020, the designer was listening in anonymously and was inspired to plant the seed of this shoe collection idea all while raising awareness and support for social equality. Through this initiative, all three have been able to raise $2 million in two years for these charities. These donations are based on longtime support which is why WAMIMS has already donated and worked with these charities in the past.

\“Christian has set an amazing benchmark for brands because of his commitment to 100% of these proceeds going to these organizations,” said Idris to ESSENCE. “We always aim to partner with like-minded people who share the same values and it’s an honor to collaborate with Christian for a third time and give back in a meaningful way.” The trio is deeply dedicated to making a difference through their platforms and with the “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” initiative.

Featured in the collection are black leather loafers, a dedicated print that showcases the WAMIMS acronym, and other footwear inspired by African culture through color and design details including braided details. The braided attributes are also a signal to the bond and friendship of the trio. Other pieces in the collection include a printed men’s low sneaker, stiletto heels with braided straps, and a lower-heeled shoe with fine braided straps.

The latest “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” collection is currently available with the exclusive partner Saks at select locations and saks.com as well as at Christian Louboutin boutiques and christianlouboutin.com.

