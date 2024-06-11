How To Channel Your Inner Rihanna For Street Style Looks

Getty Images

Rihanna is definitely one of the most stylish celebrities when it comes to fashion. From her red carpet looks down to her street style looks, she’s a maven in the fashion world in her own right. Rihanna is a woman who knows what she likes and often takes risks regardless of the status quo. In fact, she sets the trends rather than follows them. It may seem from time to time that she’s merely a sheep in the mill of recycled trends, but she’s the originator.

What we love about her style is the fact that she truly loves fashion for one and two, she’s unabashedly herself with all of her looks. She explores different aesthetics yet somehow stays true to her everyday essence. From new hair-dos to new silhouettes, she’s able to chameleon her way through whatever look she’s about to pull off effortlessly. At one point, she even had her own clothing line, Fenty that was backed by fashion conglomerate LVMH from 2019 to 2021. We’ve often hoped she’d make a comeback with the apparel label. Through that brand, we saw her vision and interpretation of fashion aside from her outfits and it was inspiring, to say the least.

We’ve been studying her street style and wanted to share some insight on how she’s able to pull off anything. We’ve seen the memes that Rihanna makes even ugly clothes look good so, we’re here to tell you how she does it by breaking down a few of her looks that are living in our minds rent free. Even when she was pregnant, she didn’t shy away from cropped tops, heels, or revealing pieces that made her feel confident. Keep scrolling to channel your Rihanna street style goddess.

Keep It Simple

Every now and then, Rihanna steps out in an unusually simple outfit, even though she’s known for going all out with her looks. This actually makes her outfit stand out even more. You can easily recreate this Bottega Veneta look with pieces you might already have in your closet. While it’s summer now, you can keep this look in mind for the return of fall. Notice that even her jewelry is minimal in this outfit, with only a single diamond necklace accentuating her neckline. She adds one pop of color, a rich wine red that matches her nail color. She’s an intentional dresser, so remember to keep that in mind when you get dressed, too. Her other additions are kept to a muted tone of black sunglasses and pointed-toe heels with her gray wool coat. Take a look at her waistline, it’s slightly cinched for a curvy shape in an otherwise boxy coat. She’s always adding elements of femininity to masculine pieces.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Rihanna is seen on October 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

Casual, Yet Cute

While pregnant, Rihanna still took the time to dress as she normally would. Sometimes she showed off her belly and other times she covered it. This outfit represents an in-between-the-seasons look that you could easily recreate. We all remember the fur coats and “mob wife” aesthetic becoming popular, but the singer and entrepreneur has always been a fan of adding fur to her looks. This outfit has a New York aesthetic with its dark wash baggy jeans, white tank top, Yankees hat, and Timberlands, which is a classic look New Yorkers often wear when the weather allows. Rihanna added a large gold heart pendant and gold chain as accessories. Sometimes she adds accessories that might not seem to fit the initial vibe of an outfit, but she makes it work. All you really need is confidence to pull it off.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 24: Rihanna is seen on April 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Mix Textures And Prints

An element to add to any of your looks is the risk factor of mixing textures and prints like Rihanna. When she’s wearing an ultra glam or feminine look like this animal print sheen dress paired with a warm burgundy pair of knee high boots, she’s making a statement. Something that she’s always been known for respecting her personal style. If you’re not one to get out of your comfort zone with bold prints then playing with texture is your next best choice. Her one shoulder dress and boots share the same shine while her boots have an added pebbled appearance to it. Think about those types of components when picking out a going out look similar to this one. Even her mini bag is made of a sheen leather.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 11: Rihanna seen on the streets of Manhattan on October 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Play With Proportions And Silhouettes

Although the singer has had her fair share of oversized outfits, she’s also played with her proportions really well. For instance, in this look below she’s wearing a top that accentuates her waist by cinching it in tightly while the sleeves are billowing and puffy. Her pants are also similar to sweatpants with a slightly oversized fit. She’s also juxtaposing feminine and masculine pieces by adding sneakers to her look. Sometimes, she’d add heels to a look similar to this, so keep that in mind. She added jewelry at her neckline and white hoop earrings for a more feminine touch. Even when one piece is baggy, she tends to wear at least one other tight piece to add a contrast to her look.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 13: Rihanna hosts a pep rally to celebrate the launch of the AW17 FENTY PUMA by Rihanna collection at Bloomingdales on 59th Street on October 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FENTY PUMA by Rihanna)

Maximalism At Its Finest

Rihanna is a maximalist through and through with this outfit and many others before it as proof. When you’re getting dressed, think about how she layers one thing to the next and how it can work. Notice the color palette is quite neutral even with all these moving parts from a graphic T-shirt, ripped jeans, and layered pearl necklaces. Her satin coat, an added texture, over her shirt and jeans took an otherwise casual outfit and made it a high fashion look. Her mesh pointed-toe shoes are a gorgeous detail yet it doesn’t overpower her look at all. Her outfits are harmonious in that way where one piece isn’t always the main focal point but a lovely addition. Her black bag and sunglasses are almost a pop of color, breaking up the light color palette a bit. Adding a piece like a satin waistcoat over a T-shirt and jeans to dress up your outfit like Rih did hers would work well for the summer.

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 06: Rihanna is seen at Giorgio Baldi restaurant on April 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

To dress as well as Rihanna, you don’t need a lot of money or designer brands, you need a good sense of self and confidence. Learn what you like and dislike, then go with your style. That’s how she’s able to dress so well. Style is more than just what’s on trend, rather it’s about autonomy and expressing that how you please—a very Rihanna sentiment.