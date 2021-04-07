Rihanna Is Back Again With Her Street Style Slay

Photo: Getty

There are very few celebrities that make a candid photo look almost as glamorous as their red carpet moments or magazine photo shoots and Rihanna holds the crown for wowing us with her street style.



Within the past month, the global entrepreneur and pop superstar has been seen out in California and New York leaving dinner, taking trips to the grocery store, protesting to #StopAsainHate and shopping. While it’s not uncommon to for Rihanna to go viral on social media every few weeks as her Fenty business ventures continue to evolve, it’s not quite as common to see her casually out and about running errands or marching in the streets.

The recent back-to-back sightings have also re-ignited fans’ hopes for the possibility of new music from Rihanna. With her most recent studio album, ANTI, celebrating 5 years in January, the Rihanna Navy is eager for more tunes. Just last week, the album broke records by becoming the first project from a Black female artist to spend five years on the Billboard 200 chart. When the songstress celebrated by posting the news on her Instagram, a fan replied in her comment section with, “celebrate by releasing a song,” to which she responded, “I think I should.”

Needless to say, there’s no telling what will come first from the unpredictable superstar. Whether it’s another business venture (rumor has it Fenty Hair may be coming soon) or new music, we’re almost sure that it will reign successful. After all, it is Rihanna.



In the meantime, check out how the fashion maven has been hitting the streets in style, below.