Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet

After years of fan anticipation, the next chapter in the story of everyone’s favorite Marvel kingdom is finally headed to theater screens.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had its world premiere in Hollywood last night, drawing out the film’s stars and fellow fans of the late King T’Challa, his tech wiz sister Shuri, and his royal guards, the Dora Milaje.

Rihanna was spotted on the carpet in a rare public post-partum appearance, looking stunning with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on her arm in support of her first single in five years, “Lift Me Up,” featured on the upcoming soundtrack to the film.

ESSENCE cover star Angela Bassett was a vision in purple metallic and big beautiful natural hairstyle, looking every bit the queen she is both in real life and on the silver screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

US actress Angela Bassett arrives for the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on October 26, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Take a look at the stars, including Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Marsai Martin, and more, that turned out for the next phase of Black Panther’s story.