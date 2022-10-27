Home · Celebrity

Celebs Looked Regal On The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet

Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, a rare Rihanna sighting and more stunning star snaps from the premiere of the highly anticipated Marvel sequel
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
By Rivea Ruff ·

After years of fan anticipation, the next chapter in the story of everyone’s favorite Marvel kingdom is finally headed to theater screens.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had its world premiere in Hollywood last night, drawing out the film’s stars and fellow fans of the late King T’Challa, his tech wiz sister Shuri, and his royal guards, the Dora Milaje.

Rihanna was spotted on the carpet in a rare public post-partum appearance, looking stunning with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on her arm in support of her first single in five years, “Lift Me Up,” featured on the upcoming soundtrack to the film.

ESSENCE cover star Angela Bassett was a vision in purple metallic and big beautiful natural hairstyle, looking every bit the queen she is both in real life and on the silver screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
US actress Angela Bassett arrives for the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on October 26, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Take a look at the stars, including Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Marsai Martin, and more, that turned out for the next phase of Black Panther’s story.

01
Rihanna
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
02
Rihanna
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
03
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
04
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
05
Angela Bassett
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
06
Lupita Nyong’o
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
07
Michael B. Jordan
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
08
Michaela Coel
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
09
Winston Duke
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
10
Danai Gurira
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
11
Zinzi Evans, Ryan Coogler
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
12
Ryan Coogler
The film’s director honored Chadwick Boseman’s memory with a custom chain at the film’s premiere.
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
13
Letitia Wright
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
14
Daniel Kaluuya
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
15
Halle Bailey, Chlöe Bailey
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
16
Chlöe Bailey
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
17
Tessa Thompson
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
18
Marsai Martin
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
19
Marsai Martin
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
20
Ruth E. Carter
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
21
Regé-Jean Page
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
22
Karrueche Tran
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
23
Jeffrey Wright
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
24
ESSENCE CEO, Caroline Wanga
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
25
Tyler Perry
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
26
Elsa Majimbo
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
27
Marija Abney
Celebs Looked Regal On The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Red Carpet
TOPICS: 