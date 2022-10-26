Rihanna Announces New Single, ‘Lift Me Up,’ Featured On ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack

Rihanna officially announced today that her rumored new single “Lift Me Up,” is set for a worldwide release on Friday, October 28.

The iconic entertainer broke the news on social media with a link to a preview of the song. “Lift Me Up” – Rihanna’s first single as a lead artist since 2016 – will also appear on the soundtrack to the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rihanna co-wrote her new single with Tems, Academy Award winner Ludwig Göransson, and Ryan Coogler, as a ode to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, star of the first Black Panther film who died in 2020 at the age of 43 after a long bout with cancer.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” Tems said in a statement. “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Today’s surprise announcement comes less than a month after the news of her headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February of 2023. Since the release of her last studio album Anti in 2016, Rihanna has become a powerful entrepreneur, and conquered the realm of cosmetics and fashion with her Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty lines, respectively. Earlier this year, she gave birth to a beautiful baby boy with longtime partner ASAP Rocky.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By, will be available on November 4 from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Original Score, drops on November 11, the same day of the film’s U.S. release.

Stream Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” on October 28, here.