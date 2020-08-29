Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has died. He was 43 years old.

Boseman’s family announced his death on his Twitter today. “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the post stated. They shared he’s been battling colon cancer since 2016 and it had developed into stage IV.

“A true fighter, Chadwick preserved through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” shared his family.

Chadwick Boseman appeared on ESSENCE’s March 2018 cover | Photographer Dennis Leupold

The Howard University alum will be forever known for starring as King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, most notably 2018’s Black Panther. Most recently he starred in 21 Bridges, which he also produced, and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods.

Read his family’s full statement below.

In ESSENCE’s 2018 cover story on the film Black Panther, Boseman speaks with writer Karen Good Marable about the spirituality at the center of the film. Marable writes:

…Lupita Nyong’o, however, opts to take this idea one step further: “It’s not that I’m escaping into the world of Wakanda. It’s actually aspirational.”

She’s speaking about the glory of the continent and the richness of Wakanda, yes, but also perhaps about the fact that we are all in a sense super. Black Panther is rooted in myth and ritual, like stories of the Ebo flying to freedom. This power isn’t just found in the comic books; it potentially exists inside our DNA. “Heightened abilities come from the higher levels of spirituality, higher levels of technology,” Boseman says. “Like you can take the superpowers away, but you still gotta have a warrior spirit. The warrior has to remain.”

Boseman is survived by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, and his family.