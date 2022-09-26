National Fenty League: Here’s Who Rihanna Should Bring To The Stage For Her Superbowl LVII Performance

After rumors and excitement swirled over the weekend, Rihanna made it official Sunday afternoon that she will return to the stage and perform several of her chart-topping hits during halftime at Super Bowl LVII.

Rihanna is the first artist to be booked under new halftime show sponsor Apple Music, in collaboration with Roc Nation. Taking place at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, the show is sure to be the most exciting 15 minutes of the Super Bowl – regardless of what teams make it to the field.

It’s been quite some time since Rihanna fans have had an opportunity to see her perform live. In fact, Rihanna has turned down this very opportunity before, opting out of the 2019 show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. The RIAA Certified Diamond artist has spent the years since her 2016 Anti World Tour focusing on her other brands and projects, including Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Savage X Fenty Lingerie…not to mention a new baby.

No word yet on if this performance marks the arrival of new music (though fan fingers are crossed!) but we’re sure we can anticipate a litany of hits, ranging from her early Music of the Sun era to her record-breaking Anti new classics.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Super Bowl show without some surprises and collaborations. Here’s who we think should hit the stage with everyone’s favorite “Bad Gal” this performance.