After one of the most enthralling, “you’re going to see this bump” celebrity pregnancy journeys we’ve ever had the privilege to see, Rihanna and boyfriend ASAP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child together. The star gave birth to a boy.

According to TMZ, sources shared with them that the new parents brought their son into the world on May 13 in Los Angeles. If this isn’t breaking news, you may have seen on social media that a woman who claimed to be an employee at the hospital where Rihanna gave birth took to social media to say that the star had come in to deliver. She mentioned that the floor had been cleared out in preparation for delivery, later adding that Rihanna gave birth to a boy. (I think we can all assume that young woman is now looking for new work…)

The Grammy award-winning singer and her beau announced in January that they were expecting their first child in only the way they can: a chic photo shoot on a snowy day in Harlem in designer threads. The announcement came after much speculation, years worth actually, about whether or not the star was pregnant. With that in mind, she followed up her announcement in almost a defiant way fashion wise, stepping out in front of cameras whether for dinner or major events with her growing baby bump out for the world to see. She inspired many women to go about pregnancy differently, approaching her time with child so boldly and allowing what people say should be covered to shine. It was a great few months of mommy glow and fashion. Now the star is enjoying maternity leave and we couldn’t be happier for her and A$AP Rocky.

If you’d like a recap of how they went from cute couple to new parents, we have you covered with a timeline below.

01 May 2021: They Go Public (Or at Least He Does) After the two were seen spending more time together in 2020, even traveling together to Barbados, speculation that they were together was at an all-time high. In a cover story with ‘GQ,’ the rapper confirmed rumors, calling Rihanna his “wife” and the love of his life. “It’s so much better when you have the ‘right one.’ It’s probably worth, probably, a million more,” he said. “I think when you know, you know. It’s right.” 007/Photographer Group/MEGA/GC Images 02 September 2021: They Make Their Red Carpet Debut The duo made a fashionably late appearance at the Met Gala in September, where early speculation that she was pregnant started to grow. The fact that she was so covered, to some fans, gave cause for pause. John Shearer/WireImage 03 November 2021: Barbados Baby Bump? A$AP traveled with Rihanna to Barbados in November, where she was awarded the title of “the right excellent” and national hero. During that time, people wondered if the star covering her stomach up was an attempt to hide that she was expecting. Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images 04 December 2021: She Debunks the Rumors When a fan asked the star about those pregnancy rumors in December, Rihanna brushed them aside by pointing out that she’d been pregnant, according to fans, a number of times already. “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers!” she joked. “Y’all breed me every year dammit lol” Robert Kamau/GC Images 05 January 2022: Issa Baby After All In January, with help from fashion photographer Diggzy, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky broke the news on their own terms that they were indeed expecting their first child. The singer wore a long pink coat, open at the belly, exposing her bump. Gotham/GC Images 06 February 2022: Sharing the Joy For her first bump-baring red carpet event, Rihanna and A$AP opened up about their big news. She shared that dressing for pregnancy was both fun and a tad complicated. “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” she said. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!” Mike Coppola/Getty Images 07 March 2022: Third Trimester Tricks The beauty also was transparent about the ways in which playing with makeup and getting dolled up was helping her feel her best at the home stretch of her pregnancy. “There’s a pregnancy glow,” she said. “[But] there’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, ‘oh, do I have to get dressed?’ Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person.” Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna 08 April 2022: Baby Shower Fun Word on the curb was that in April, the couple had a rave themed baby shower with close family and friends. A photo even surfaced online of a cute shirt from the event, with both Rih and A$AP’s faces on it from when they were children. They also traveled to Barbados one last time, hanging with her loved ones as they prepared for their baby’s arrival. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci 09 May 2022: Baby Boy Is Here! By late April, Rihanna started making some of her last public appearances with her bump, including a number of outings for dinner in glitzy ensembles. She would last be seen on May 9, just days before she reportedly welcomed a baby boy on May 13. MEGA/GC Images

